AMD's Ryzen 5000G Cezanne APUs Could Land With a Small Premium

Mores bucks, less bang

AMD Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne)
AMD Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne) (Image credit: AMD)

AMD's Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne) chips won't hit the retail market until August 5, but many foreign retailers have already started listing the two Zen 3-powered APUs, and some even have them up for backorder.

The Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G are far from being the best CPUs on the planet. However, the Zen 3 APUs are more than capable of providing a decent entry-level gaming experience, especially when paired with the best RAM. AMD tailored the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G towards gamers with very tight budgets, and the corresponding GE counterparts for HTPC and SFF aficionados.

The official MSRPs for the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G are $359 and $259, respectively. Although the global semiconductor shortage is still present, AMD's processor stock has improved. Many of the chipmaker's Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) chips are available at close to their MSRP. That means there's a possibility that the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G could debut at their respective MSRPs despite the prices we're seeing around the globe.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne APU Pricing

ProcessorPC Canada (Canada)DirectDial (Canada)PC Componentes (Spain)PC21.FR (France)
Ryzen 7 5700G$403$422$369$391
Ryzen 5 5600G$292$303$272$285

So far, the highest price we've seen for the Ryzen 7 5700G is at $422 over in Canada, 18% higher than the MSRP. Surprisingly, pricing is better over in Europe where the markup is less than 10% before value-added tax (VAT). The Ryzen 5 5600G could cost up to 17% more than MSRP in Canada, while the same chip could debut with a 10% higher price tag in Europe.

Ryzen 5000G will be up on shelves in less than two weeks. The 7nm APUs haven't emerged at any U.S. retailers yet so we don't have a clear idea on the pricing here. Considering where the graphics card market is right now, Cezanne would be a legit option for casual gamers if the retail pricing doesn't deviate too far from the MSRP.

  • Howardohyea
    "small premium"? What's AMD doing? I thought they'll adress the value market with the 5600G and compete with the i511400F, but that "premium" throws it out the window in terms of competition. AMD really is targeting an extremely niche market where a weak GPU is needed.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    High dGPU prices for entry level models means any APU can now be sold for a much larger premium...Welcome to 2021...
    Reply
  • SwampRatUK
    Alvar Miles Udell said:
    High dGPU prices for entry level models means any APU can now be sold for a much larger premium...Welcome to 2021...
    It feels like a very long time since there's been an 'entry level' dGPU as such, one that's, well, cheap and uses more like 30W than 300W
    Reply
  • Howardohyea
    SwampRatUK said:
    It feels like a very long time since there's been an 'entry level' dGPU as such, one that's, well, cheap and uses more like 30W than 300W
    the GT 1030 still occupies that territory, you don't need newer architecture like Turing and Ampere for entry level so there isn't much need for something new.
    Reply
  • SwampRatUK
    Howardohyea said:
    the GT 1030 still occupies that territory, you don't need newer architecture like Turing and Ampere for entry level so there isn't much need for something new.
    If the 1030 keeps being the point of comparison then the APUs here do a good job of pushing out the entry level, albeit leaving a big gap up to the rest of the dGPU pack that has come out over the last however many years.
    I agree it's not 'needed' as such as everyone is making money and selling everything they can make but wouldn't an equivalent under new architecture be interesting?
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    A AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor £245 or a i511400F $216 , and a 1030 GDDR5 say £90 how does that compare with the price of the 5600G?

    I could not find a UK price but I can guess. $259 converts to around £190, lets add 15% and then VAT about £260. Yes it is a bit more but your going to get a lot better Gaming experience with a cleaner upgrade path.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Even if the 1030 is to be considered "entry level" it's still $140+ and not capable of 1280x720 60fps gaming, and in 2021 that really should be considered entry level, whereas the next step up, the 1050Ti, is $300+, and it is, so that's the -real- entry level card., with the mid range being the xx60 and xx70 range, and high end being xx80 and xx90.
    Reply