AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Drops to New Low Price of $269 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, users can find the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU for its lowest price to date. This processor has been priced around $320 lately but right now is marked down to just $269.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D when it first debuted and recognized it at the time as of the fastest processors for its price. Today’s discount only enhances that benefit. Our biggest drawbacks were its lack of overclocking support and integrated graphics. It has great performance and is currently at a price well worth a look if you're on an AM4 motherboard.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $269 at Amazon (was $320)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads. It has a base speed of 3.4 GHz but can reach 4.5 GHz with Max Boost enabled. According to the official specifications from AMD, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has 96MB of L3 cache.

User’s can expect PCIe 4.0 support as well as the ability to install up to 128GB of DDR4-3200. This processor does not come with a stock cooler and you’ll definitely be better off using a liquid cooler to get the most out of it performance-wise.

