Purported AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D Specs Leaked

Seasoned AMD leaker chi11eddog has rustled up some specs for two new Ryzen 5000 processors. These unannounced CPUs are claimed to be called the 5700X3D and 5500X3D, and could thus be attractive options for those who still cherish their AM4 platforms but have a desire for a 3D V-Cache boost on a budget.

As ever with leaks, take the news with a pinch of salt.

New AM4 Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D are coming ? 🧐🧐🧐5700X3D: 8C/16T, 4.1GHz/3.0GHz, 96MB L3 cache,5500X3D: 6C/12T, 4.0GHz/3.0GHz, 96MB L3 cache.November 14, 2023 See more

In addition to the hot tip that a “New AM4 Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D,” may be incoming, chi11iddog provided some specs. Remember to add salt to this, the specs might be something the leaker has seen or heard about, but similarly could be a guesstimate, we can’t be sure. We have put the purported new Ryzen 5000 processor specs into context, in a table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price Cores / Threads Arch. Base / Boost (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PBP / MTP Ryzen 9 7950X3D $669 16 / 32 Zen 4 4.2 / 5.7 144MB (16+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 7900X3D $535 12 / 24 Zen 4 4.4 / 5.6 140MB (12+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 7 7800X3D $438 8 / 16 Zen 4 4.2 / 5.0 104MB (8+96) 120W / 162W Ryzen 7 5800X3D $289 8 / 16 Zen 3 3.4 / 4.5 100MB (4+96) 105W *Ryzen 7 5700X3D ??? 8 / 16 Zen 3 3.0 / 4.1 99MB (3+96) ??? Ryzen 5 5600X3D $229 6 / 12 Zen 3 3.3 / 4.4 99MB (3+96) 105W *Ryzen 5 5500X3D ??? 6 / 12 Zen 3 3.0 / 4.0 99MB (3+96) ???

So, you can see the purported new members of the Ryzen 5000 X3D family fill some gaps that will draw the attention of the budget gaming crowd. Those using AM4 motherboards and DDR4 from previous PC builds could find the new chips most attractive. New-build PC enthusiasts and DIYers are probably better off thinking a bit further ahead, going AM5 or seeing what Intel’s next platform offers. Also, don't forget the industry is looking to get us all onto AI PCs starting next year.

Though AM4 might be long in the tooth, these purported new CPUs for those remaining on the platform will broaden the upgrade options. Moreover, we hope for a wider roll-out than the limited availability Ryzen 5 5600X3D we reviewed back in July. We noted that chip offered exceptional gaming performance for the price so it is reasonable to assume the 5700X3D and 5500X3D should be similarly appealing choices.

Looking back at the Ryzen 5 5600X3D launch, we hope that AMD is going to have enough of these new Ryzen 5000 X3D chips to satisfy worldwide demand. If these new AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D processors are indeed on the way it wouldn’t hurt to have fresh / worldwide stocks of the 5600X3D too. In the table above it isn’t hard to guess probable processor price points for any upcoming launch. However, there have been no hints or tips regarding a launch timeframe.