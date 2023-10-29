AMD Ryzen 7000G Desktop and Ryzen 8040 Laptop APUs May Have Been Uncovered

Information that may provide a glimpse of AMD APUs-to-come has been shared by Twitter/X’s harukaze5719. The Korean PC enthusiast shared what looks like a shipping or stock manifest containing multiple laptops and desktops, featuring several yet-to-be-announced AMD Ryzen APUs. The desktop parts listed indicate that a Ryzen 7000G ‘Phoenix’ series is being prepared for AM5 desktops. Meanwhile, laptops with Ryzen 8040 ‘Hawk Point’ APUs have also been pushed from the shadows into the light.

All we have from the leaked OPN details are processor names, sockets, and wattages. We have tabulated the full extent of the spillage below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proc name Socket Watts Ryzen 5 Pro 7500G AM5 65 Ryzen 5 7500G AM5 65 Ryzen 3 Pro 7300G AM5 65 Ryzen 5 8540U FP7R2 28 Ryzen 5 Pro 8540U FP7R2 28 Ryzen 3 8840U (?) FP7R2 28 Ryzen 3 8440U FP7R2 28

Let us look at the implications of the possible desktop APU reveal first. The Ryzen 7000G series is expected to be based upon the ‘Phoenix’ APUs that have proved so popular in laptops and mini PCs, but packaged for AM5 desktops. Thus they will mix Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics to deliver solutions for AM5 PC builders, DIYers, and upgraders.

The Ryzen 7500G and 7300G don't look very beefy though, with perhaps 6C/12T and 4C/8T, respectively. Worse is the rumor that these AM5 APUs will feature onboard GPUs with only 4CUs. As per the source, if this rumor plays out, and no stronger Ryzen 7000G processors emerge, it will be a disappointing range on the desktop – from an enthusiast's perspective.

Moving onto the laptop parts revealed, and what is expected to be codenamed the ‘Hawk Point’ series should deliver an evolutionary step from the current mobile ‘Phoenix’ series. The most significant difference that is expected in the 8040 family is a hybrid Zen 4 and Zen 4C configuration. Meanwhile, these 28W laptop parts may continue to use RDNA 3 graphics, or if we are lucky the GPU portion may be slightly updated to RDNA 3.5.

Again, these leaked APUs may not be the most powerful from the series. AMD’s existing Ryzen 3 7440U (4C/8T) and Ryzen 5 7540U (6C/12T) chips are the current SKUs upon which you may base expectations for the new 8040 series chips mentioned. Both of these current APUs have AMD Radeon 740M iGPUs with four CUs. There appears to have been a typo with regard to the “Ryzen 3 8840U.” This is probably a revamped Ryzen 7 7840U, so could and should be the strongest laptop APU of the bunch, with 8C/16T CPU cores and 12 graphics CUs.

(Image credit: Minisforum)

In September, mini-PC specialist Minisforum appeared to spill some important preliminary AMD ‘Hawk Point’ details when it jumped the gun with publicity for its upcoming 2-in-1 Windows tablet. Launch time for the above processors may be getting quite close, hence the new OPN leaks.