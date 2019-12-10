Silicon Lottery Overclocks Most AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Samples to 4.1 GHz

(Image credit: AMD)

According to statistics shared by binning company Silicon Lottery, the majority of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPUs it's tested have been able to hit a clock speed of 4.1 GHz. The vendor's data on the CPU was compiled by a user on Reddit.

Silicon Lottery overclocks its samples to the same speed on all of their CPU cores. The company puts the overclocked chips through stringent tests to guarantee their stability. It's unknown how big of a sample size Silicon Lottery worked with, but the initial information looks interesting nonetheless.

All-Core Frequency Vcore VR Vout LLC Setting % Capable 4.15 GHz 1.325V 1.200V Lowest 19% 4.10 GHz 1.312V 1.187V Lowest 56% 4.05 GHz 1.300V 1.175V Lowest 92% 4.00 GHz 1.287V 1.162V Lowest 100%

So far, the statistics show that 56% of Silicon Lottery's Ryzen 9 3950X samples were capable of hitting 4.1 GHz on all 16 cores with a core voltage (Vcore, the amount of voltage supplied to the CPU) of 1.312V. Only 19% made it to the 4.15 GHz mark.

Ryzen 9 3900X binning statistics from August showed that 68% and 35% of the 12-core samples reached 4.1 GHz and 4.15 GHz, respectively. Therefore, it's reasonable to assume that your chances of achieving a higher overclock decrease significantly as you climb the core ladder. That's not to mention that AMD doesn't leave much manual overclocking headroom on its Ryzen 3000-series processors.

What's even more fascinating is the gloomy results for the Infinity Fabric (FCLK) clock. In Silicon Lottery's efforts to bin the FCLK on Ryzen 9 3950X, it concluded that only 12% of the samples can run the FCLK at 1,900 MHz stably.

If you're not committed to running all your cores at identical speeds, it appears that AM4 motherboard manufacturers will add the ability to overclock AMD CCXes (AMD CPU's core complexes). This will allow users to overclock the processor's cores to different speeds, instead of imposing a single clock speed on every core.