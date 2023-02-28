AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D: Where to Buy

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is real, and it’s spectacular. When Intel launched its flagship Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K/KS processors, it snatched the best CPU for gaming crown from AMD. However, we all knew AMD would field a 3D V-Cache counterpunch, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D delivers on all fronts.

The $599 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 7900X3D has a 5.6 GHz boost clock and 104MB of cache (96 MB reserved for L3). The $699 Ryzen 9 7950X3D is a 16-core, 32-thread processor with a maximum boost frequency of 5.7 GHz and 144MB of total cache, 128MB of which is dedicated to the L3 cache.

As noted in our Ryzen 9 7950X3D review, the processor manages to outpace the Core i9-13900KS by 12 percent on average in gaming. However, the advantage grows to over 40 percent in some specific gaming scenarios.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For enthusiasts looking for the absolute best performance across a broad spectrum of games, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D are now available to purchase from various retailers.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Listings

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is the cheaper of the two new 3D V-Cache offerings from AMD, and retailers are quickly running out of stock. Not surprisingly, Amazon is taking advantage of its position as an online juggernaut and has raised pricing on the chip compared to its $599 MSRP. We'd expect pricing to fall once competitor inventories stabilize.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $624.47 (opens in new tab) @ Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 (opens in new tab) @ Best Buy

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 (opens in new tab) @ Newegg

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 (opens in new tab) @ B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 @ AMD

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Listings

The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D has an MSRP of $699, but Amazon is again inflating prices ever so slightly compared to Best Buy and Newegg.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $706.28 (opens in new tab) @ Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 (opens in new tab) @ Best Buy

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 (opens in new tab) @ Newegg

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 (opens in new tab) @ B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 @ AMD