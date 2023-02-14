AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D Available for Pre-Order in Europe

A French retailer has started to take pre-orders for AMD’s top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor with 3D V-Cache, reports VideoCardz. The CPU listing is for €800 ($720 without VAT), higher than the official MSRP. Of course this is prior to the retail launch, which is set for February 28, so it's not too shocking to see some profiteering over what will presumably be a higher demand, limited quantity part for the initial rollout.



Rue Du Commerce (opens in new tab) currently sells AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X processor without 3D V-Cache, but with overclocking support, for €715, so it's logical that the more powerful Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 3D V-Cache is also more expensive. Meanwhile, the retailer says that it will ship the CPU on March 16, 2023, which is a bit later than AMD's official launch date of its new Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs.



AMD intends to release three Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture and enhanced with an additional 64MB of L3 3D V-Cache: the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 104MB of L2+L3 cache, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 140MB of L2+L3 cache, and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 144MB of L2+L3 cache. US MSRPs have been set at $449, $599, and $699, respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price (MSRP / Retail) Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / Max Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 / ? 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 144MB (16+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 7950X $599 / $589 16 / 32 4.5 / 5.7 80MB (16+64) 170W / 230W Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 / ? 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 140MB (12+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 7900X $449 / $420 12 / 24 4.7 / 5.6 76MB (12+64) 170W / 230W Ryzen 9 7900 $429 / $429 12 / 24 3.7 / 5.4 76MB (12+64) 65W / 88W Ryzen 7 7800X3D $549 / ? 8 /16 4.2 / 5.0 104MB (8+96) 120W / 162W Ryzen 7 5800X3D $349 / $319 8 /16 3.4 / 4.5 104MB (8+96) 105W / 142W Ryzen 7 7700X $349 / $341 8 / 16 4.5 / 5.4 40MB (8+32) 105W / 142W Ryzen 7 7700 $329 / $329 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.3 40MB (8+32) 65W / 88W Ryzen 5 7600X $249 / $243 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 38MB (6+32) 105W / 142W Ryzen 5 7600 $229 / $229 6 / 12 3.8 / 5.1 38MB (6+32) 65W / 88W

The company will position these CPUs as its best CPUs for gaming, as the additional cache should significantly increase performance in workloads that depend on memory bandwidth and single-thread performance. That includes gaming, or at least some games — AMD will have a whitelist of which games should run on the CCD with extra cache vs. the CCD without the extra cache but with higher clocks.



Unfortunately, extra 3D V-Cache limits overclockability of AMD's Ryzen CPUs, so X3D processors will come with locked multiplier and users will only be able to overclock the memory of these units. PBO will still be available, however, as will undervolting, so it should still be possible to eke out slightly higher performance.



AMD will sell its Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $449 but it won't be available until April. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be available at a recommended price of $599, whereas the range-topping Ryzen 9 7950X3D will cost $699. Whether street prices will be higher remains to be seen.