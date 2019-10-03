AMD Ryzen CPUs Getting New Microcode With Over 100 Improvements Next Month

by - Source: Planet 3DNow!
8 Comments

German publication Planet 3DNow! caught an interesting bit of information during a transmission of the "MSI Insider Show" on YouTube. Eric van Beurden, one of the show's moderators and Marketing Director at MSI, revealed that a new AMD microcode should arrive next month. It will reportedly bring over 100 different improvements for owners of AMD Ryzen CPUs, the site reported today. 

Credit: AMDCredit: AMD

A microcode is the lowest level of CPU and machine instruction sets. You can think of it as firmware for your CPU, and it typically loads from the motherboard's BIOS.

Van Beurden stated that AMD will start rolling out the new BIOS next week. The MSI exec didn't specifically mention the version, but we suspect it's the BIOS with the fresh AGESA 1.0.0.4 microcode. Van Beurden explained that the BIOS will first pass through the BIOS vendor, which is responsible for updating the BIOS code. Motherboard manufacturers will receive it afterwards and will probably spend a couple of weeks to finetuning the BIOS and adapting it for each model.

Credit: MSI/YouTubeCredit: MSI/YouTube

Van Beurden noted that the 100-plus improvements aren't all about fixing issues; they include new features and other improvements. Unfortunately, he didn't get more specific.

The ETA for the new motherboard firmware is November. However, we will likely start to see beta firmwares pop up before then.


You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
6 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • wexir
    Wonder if they will be for ryzen 1xxx series too, if yes then great, free performance is always neat.
  • InvalidError
    So... Ryzen 3k launched about three months before it was actually ready assuming 1004 will be the update that finally works for everyone rather than fix stuff for some and break stuff for others as previous updates have.
  • artk2219
    Quote:
    So... Ryzen 3k launched about three months before it was actually ready assuming 1004 will be the update that finally works for everyone rather than fix stuff for some and break stuff for others as previous updates have.


    Pretty much, but it fits in with how just about everything has been released recently (unfortunately), launch early, patch often.
Display All 6 comments
Most Popular
  1. Microsoft Likely Isn't Done Making Custom Silicon
  2. AMD vs Intel: Which CPU Cooks Better Pancakes?
  3. All we Know About Microsoft's Custom SQ1 Processor Inside the Surface Pro X
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.