AMD Shipped Over Half a Billion GPUs in Just 7 Years

According to research from John Peddie, AMD has shipped well over half a billion GPUs in 7 just years time, which is a tremendous accomplishment. This feat is partially thanks to the company's success with consoles, but also its Ryzen (and previous generation) APUs and Radeon discrete graphics cards.

Split across the different categories, AMD's discrete GPUs account for most sales at about 36 percent of its GPU shipments. APUs account for a total of 35 percent and the consoles account for 29 percent of shipments. Unsurprisingly, notebook APU shipments outnumber desktop APUs 2:1.

Of course, once we go by those metrics, it's easy to see how AMD reached the 553-million GPU mark in 2019.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: JPR) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: JPR)

JPR provided additional context showing overall GPU shipments of the past seven years with AMD at 22%, Nvidia at 16%, and Intel at 62%. Since virtually all Intel CPUs pack an iGPU (other than HEDT and server chips), along with the fact that it has enjoyed a much bigger market share over the last 7 years, its figure is undoubtedly significantly higher.

That's just trivia though. Just like Lego is technically the biggest tire manufacturer in the world in terms of numbers of tires produced, it's not exactly a valid comparison to brands like Michelin.

Where you really want to compare vendors is with gaming-grade graphics cards. Otherwise, Apple or ARM will certainly beat the combined sales of Intel, AMD, and Nvidia given how many GPUs they've pumped into mobile phones.

Nevertheless, our congratulations go out to AMD. Now, AMD can move onward to a cumulative 1-billion GPUs. The win of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X contracts should certainly help it with that target.