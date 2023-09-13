AMD Silently Rolls Out New EPYC Milan CPUs 2.5 Years After Launch

AMD has launched its Zen 4 architecture for a while now; however, there still appears to be a demand for Zen 3 processors - at least in the server and data center space. A week ago, the chipmaker quietly expanded the company's 3rd Generation EPYC 7003 (Milan) lineup with six new SKUs.

Milan came out in March of 2021 and has since been replaced by the 4th Generation EPYC 9004 (Genoa) series. The fact that AMD is launching new Milan processors a little over two and a half years after the initial launch implies there's still a demand to fulfill. Either that or AMD is simply disposing of leftover Zen 3 silicon. It adds up since AMD is shifting its focus over to Zen 4 with a plethora of planned EPYC products, including Genoa-X with 3D V-Cache, Bergamo, and Siena, with the latter two being based on Zen 4c, a denser variant of Zen 4. Then, there's also the future Zen 5-powered 5th Generation EPYC Turin that will come out in 2024.

AMD (via momomo_us) has fleshed out its Milan portfolio on September 5. The six new Milan models include EPYC 7663P, EPYC 7643P, EPYC 7303P, EPYC 7303, EPYC 7203P, and EPYC 7203. The EPYC 7663P and EPYC 7643P are fundamentally the single-socket versions of the EPYC 7663 and EPYC 7643, retaining the exact specifications. The bright side is that EPYC 7663P and EPYC 7643P have MSRPs around half of their regular counterparts. The SKUs represent a significant saving for companies with no plans to use a dual-socket configuration.

AMD EPYC 7003 (Milan) Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Launch Date Cores Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) 1kU Pricing Socket Count PCIe 4.0 Lanes TDP (W) cTDP (W) EPYC 7763 03/15/2021 64 128 2.45 3.500 256 $7,890 1P/2P 128 280 225-280 EPYC 7713P 03/15/2021 64 128 2.00 3.675 256 $5,010 1P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7713 03/15/2021 64 128 2.00 3.675 256 $7,060 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7663P 09/05/2023 56 112 2.00 3.500 256 $3,139 1P 128 240 225-280 EPYC 7663 03/15/2021 56 112 2.00 3.500 256 $6,366 1P/2P 128 240 225-240 EPYC 7643P 09/05/2023 48 96 2.30 3.600 256 $2,722 1P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7643 03/15/2021 48 96 2.30 3.600 256 $4,995 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 75F3 03/15/2021 32 64 2.95 4.000 256 $4,860 1P/2P 128 280 225-280 EPYC 7543P 03/15/2021 32 64 2.80 3.700 256 $2,730 1P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7543 03/15/2021 32 64 2.80 3.700 256 $3,761 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7513 03/15/2021 32 64 2.60 3.650 128 $2,840 1P/2P 128 200 165-200 EPYC 7453 03/15/2021 28 56 2.75 3.450 64 $1,570 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 74F3 03/15/2021 24 48 3.20 4.000 256 $2,900 1P/2P 128 240 225-240 EPYC 7443P 03/15/2021 24 48 2.85 4.000 128 $1,337 1P 128 200 165-200 EPYC 7443 03/15/2021 24 48 2.85 4.000 128 $2,010 1P/2P 128 200 165-200 EPYC 7413 03/15/2021 24 48 2.65 3.600 128 $1,825 1P/2P 128 180 165-200 EPYC 73F3 03/15/2021 16 32 3.50 4.000 256 $3,521 1P/2P 128 240 225-240 EPYC 7343 03/15/2021 16 32 3.20 3.900 128 $1,565 1P/2P 128 190 165-200 EPYC 7313P 03/15/2021 16 32 3.00 3.700 128 $913 1P 128 155 155-180 EPYC 7313 03/15/2021 16 32 3.00 3.700 128 $1,083 1P/2P 128 155 155-180 EPYC 7303P 09/05/2023 16 32 2.40 3.400 64 $594 1P 128 130 120-150 EPYC 7303 09/05/2023 16 32 2.40 3.400 64 $604 1P/2P 128 130 120-150 EPYC 72F3 03/15/2021 8 16 3.70 4.100 256 $2,468 1P/2P 128 180 165-200 EPYC 7203P 09/05/2023 8 16 2.80 3.400 64 $338 1P 128 120 120-150 EPYC 7203 09/05/2023 8 16 2.80 3.400 64 $348 1P/2P 128 120 120-150

Meanwhile, the EPYC 7203 and EPYC 7203P are the new entry-level Milan SKUs. They feature an octa-core, 16-thread design with a 2.8 GHz base clock and 3.4 GHz boost clock. The duo also offer 64MB of L3 cache and a modest 120W TDP. While their core count isn't anything to brag about, the EPYC 7203 and EPYC 7203P are still Milan parts by nature and continue to deliver 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes. The EPYC 7203 and EPYC 7203P are the cheapest Milan SKUs that money can buy. The EPYC 7203 has a $348 MSRP, while the EPYC 7203P costs just $10 less.

On the other hand, the EPYC 7303 and EPYC 7303P offer 16 cores and 32 threads but with rocks the same 64MB L3 cache as the EPYC 7203 and EPYC 7203P. Their base clocks are 400 MHz slower, but the boost clock remains unchanged. Despite having double the cores, the EPYC 7303 and EPYC 7303P only draw 10W more than the EPYC 7203 and EPYC 7203P. Regarding pricing, the EPYC 7303 and EPYC 7303P have $604 and $594 MSRPs, respectively. The difference between the 1P and 2P parts is just $10.

Milan is ready to sail off to the sunset soon. The product stack looks completed, so AMD's unlikely to have any more Zen 3 debris to throw away.