AMD EPYC Genoa-X Wields 1.3 GB of L3 Cache, 96 Cores

AMD announced a range of new products today at its Data Center and AI Technology Premiere event here in San Francisco, California. The company shared more details about its EPYC Genoa-X processors with up to 1.1GB of L3 cache, which are shipping now.

AMD also detailed its 5nm EPYC Bergamo processors for cloud-native applications and announced its Instinct MI300 processors that feature 3D-stacked CPU and GPU cores on the same package with HBM, along with a new GPU-only MI300X model that is also used to bring eight accelerators onto one platform that wields an incredible 1.5TB of HBM3 memory. All three of these products are available now, but AMD also has its EPYC Sienna processors for telco and the edge coming in the second half of 2023.

AMD EPYC Genoa-X

Much like its predecessor, Milan-X, AMD's new Genoa-X is designed for a range of technical workloads, like CAD design flows and EDA. The chip follows the same design philosophy of the company's previous-gen EPYC Milan-X processors, which employ 3D V-Cache, a novel new technique that uses hybrid bonding to fuse an additional 64MB of 7nm SRAM cache vertically atop the Ryzen compute chiplet, thus tripling the amount of L3 cache per die. AMD employs its second-gen 3D V-cache with Genoa-X, and you can read the deep-dive details of the hybrid bonding technology here and here.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Price (1KU) Cores/Threads Base/Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (L3 + 3D V-Cache) TDP cTDP (W) Genoa-X 9684X $14,756 96 / 192 2.55 / 3.7 1,152 MB 400W ? EPYC 7773X $8,800 64 / 128 2.2 / 3.5 768MB 280W 225-280W Genoa-X 9384X $5,529 32 / 64 3.1 / 3.9 768MB 320W ? EPYC 7573X $5,950 32 / 64 2.8 / 3.6 768MB 280W 225-280W EPYC 7473X $3,900 24 / 48 2.8 / 3.7 768MB 240W 225-280W Genoa-X 9184X $4,928 16 / 32 .55 / 4.2 768MB 320W ? EPYC 7373X $4,185 16 / 32 3.05 / 3.8 768MB 240W 225-280W

Genoa-X brings the Zen 4 architecture to bear and kicks the L3 cache up a notch with up to 1.1 GB of L3, a 43% increase over the 768 MB found on the previous-gen model. Genoa-X also tops out at a 96-core model, a marked increase over the previous-gen's peak of 64 cores. The chips drop directly into existing SP5 sockets, thus leveraging the existing server and workstation ecosystem. The chips top out with a 400W TDP with the 96-core model and extend down to 320W with the 16-core chip.

AMD provided benchmarks showing Genoa-X going head-to-head with Intel's 80-core 8490H Xeon with impressive gains, and a comparison with an Intel Xeon with the same number of cores, again exhibiting marked performance gains in various technical workloads.

Microsft also announced that its Azure cloud have general availability of its new HBv4 and HX-series instances with Genoa-X, and new HBv3 instances. Azure also provided benchmarks to show the performance gains, which top out at 5.7X gains.

We're running down more details about the chips, stay tuned for updates.