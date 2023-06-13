Live

AMD Data Center and AI Technology Premiere Live Blog: Instinct MI300, 144-Core EPYC Bergamo

Breaking out the AI silicon.

By Paul Alcorn
last updated
AMD
(Image: © AMD)

AMD is holding its Data Center and AI Technology Premiere today, June 13, 2022, at 10 am PT here in San Francisco -- which is now. We're here to cover the event live and bring you the news as it happens as AMD CEO Lisa Su takes to the stage to reveal AMD's new AI-focused silicon.

AMD has already said that it will reveal its EPYC Bergamo chips at the event. These chips come with up to 128 cores, an innovation that's enabled by the company's new 'Zen 4c' efficiency cores. These new cores are optimized for density through several techniques, yet unlike Intel's competing efficiency cores, retain support for the chips' full feature set.

AMD is also expected to announce its Instinct MI300 accelerators. This data center APU blends a total of 13 chiplets, many of them 3D-stacked, to create a chip with twenty-four Zen 4 CPU cores fused with a CDNA 3 graphics engine and 8 stacks of HBM3. Overall the chip weighs in with 146 billion transistors, making it the largest chip AMD has pressed into production. This chip is designed to compete with Nvidia's Grace Hopper

Other expected announcements include the debut of the company's Genoa-X processors, which use 3D-Stacked L3 cache to boost performance in technical workloads, much like the existing Milan-X processors. We also expect news about the company's first teleco-optimized chips, Sienna, and perhaps an update on the company's next-gen Zen 5 'Turin' data center chips. 

Refresh

Azure announced the general availability of its new HBv4 and HX-series instances with Genoa-X, and new HBv3 instances. Azure also provided benchmarks to show the performance gains, which top out at 5.7X gains 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

A Microsoft representative joined McNamara on the stage to show Azure HPC performance benchmarks. In just four years, Azure has seen a 4X improvement in performance with the EPYC processors. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Here we can see a comparison of Genoa-X against an Intel Xeon with the same number of cores. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

McNamara showed performance benchmarks of Genoa-X against Intel's 80 core Xeon. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Gen0a-X is available now. Four SKUs, 16 to 96 cores. SP5 socket compatibility, so it will work with existing EPYC platforms. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Dan McNamara, AMD's SVP and GM of the Server Business Unit, has come to the stage to introduce two new products. Genoa-X will add more than 1 GB of L3 cache with 96 cores. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Meta says that it has learned that it can rely upon AMD for both chip supply and a strong roadmap that it delivers on schedule. Meta plans to use Bergamo, which offers 2.5X more performance than the previous-gen Milan chips, for its infrastructure. Meta will also use Bergamo for its storage platforms. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

A Meta representative joined Lisa Su on the stage to talk about the company's use of AMD's EPYC processors for its infrastructure. Meta is also open-sourcing its AMD-powered server designs. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Bergamo is shipping now to AMD's cloud customers. AMD also shared the following performance benchmarks. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Here is a diagram of the chip package. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

The core is 35% smaller than standard Zen 4 cores. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Here is the die breakdown. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

The Zen 4c core offers higher density than standard Zen 4 cores, yet maintains 100% software compatibility. AMD optimized the cache hierarchy, among other trimmings, for a savings of 35% on the die area. The CCD core chiplet is the only change. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Lisa Su has now transitioned to talking about cloud-native processors, explaining that they are throughput-oriented and require the highest end density and efficiency. Bergamo is the entry for this market, and uses up to 128 cores per socket with a consistent x86 ISA support. The chip has 83 billion transistors and offers the highest vCPU density available. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD also announced that Oracle with have Genoa E5 instances available in July.

AMD will also use the EC2 M7a instances for its own internal workloads as well, including for chip-designing EDA software.  

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Amazon announced that it is building new instances with AWS Nitro and the fourth-generation EPYC Genoa processors. The EC2 M7a instances are available in preview today, offering 50% more performance than M6a instances. AWS says they offer the highest performance of the AWS x86 offerings. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Dave Brown, the VP of AWS's EC2, came on stage to talk about the cost savings and performance advantages of using AMD's instances in its cloud. He provided several examples of customers that benefited from the AMD instances, with workloads spanning from HPC to standard general-purpose workloads. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Here we can see AMD's AI benchmarks relative to Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon.

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

The vast majority of AI runs on CPUs, and AMD says it has a commanding lead in performance over competing Xeon 8490H, offering 1.9X more performance. Su also touted a 1.9X efficiency advantage.

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Lisa Su touts that AMD EPYC Genoa offers 1.8x the performance of Intel's competing processors in cloud workloads, and 1.9X faster in enterprise workloads. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

Lisa Su is outlining AMD's progress with its EPYC processors, particularly in the cloud with instances available worldwide. 

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD AI

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD CEO Lisa Su has come on stage to introduce the company's new products, noting that she will introduce a range of new products including CPUs and GPUs. 

AMD

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We're now seated and ready for the show to begin in less than ten minutes. 