Live
AMD Data Center and AI Technology Premiere Live Blog: Instinct MI300, 144-Core EPYC Bergamo
Breaking out the AI silicon.
AMD is holding its Data Center and AI Technology Premiere today, June 13, 2022, at 10 am PT here in San Francisco -- which is now. We're here to cover the event live and bring you the news as it happens as AMD CEO Lisa Su takes to the stage to reveal AMD's new AI-focused silicon.
AMD has already said that it will reveal its EPYC Bergamo chips at the event. These chips come with up to 128 cores, an innovation that's enabled by the company's new 'Zen 4c' efficiency cores. These new cores are optimized for density through several techniques, yet unlike Intel's competing efficiency cores, retain support for the chips' full feature set.
AMD is also expected to announce its Instinct MI300 accelerators. This data center APU blends a total of 13 chiplets, many of them 3D-stacked, to create a chip with twenty-four Zen 4 CPU cores fused with a CDNA 3 graphics engine and 8 stacks of HBM3. Overall the chip weighs in with 146 billion transistors, making it the largest chip AMD has pressed into production. This chip is designed to compete with Nvidia's Grace Hopper.
Other expected announcements include the debut of the company's Genoa-X processors, which use 3D-Stacked L3 cache to boost performance in technical workloads, much like the existing Milan-X processors. We also expect news about the company's first teleco-optimized chips, Sienna, and perhaps an update on the company's next-gen Zen 5 'Turin' data center chips.
Azure announced the general availability of its new HBv4 and HX-series instances with Genoa-X, and new HBv3 instances. Azure also provided benchmarks to show the performance gains, which top out at 5.7X gains
A Microsoft representative joined McNamara on the stage to show Azure HPC performance benchmarks. In just four years, Azure has seen a 4X improvement in performance with the EPYC processors.
Here we can see a comparison of Genoa-X against an Intel Xeon with the same number of cores.
McNamara showed performance benchmarks of Genoa-X against Intel's 80 core Xeon.
Gen0a-X is available now. Four SKUs, 16 to 96 cores. SP5 socket compatibility, so it will work with existing EPYC platforms.
Dan McNamara, AMD's SVP and GM of the Server Business Unit, has come to the stage to introduce two new products. Genoa-X will add more than 1 GB of L3 cache with 96 cores.
Meta says that it has learned that it can rely upon AMD for both chip supply and a strong roadmap that it delivers on schedule. Meta plans to use Bergamo, which offers 2.5X more performance than the previous-gen Milan chips, for its infrastructure. Meta will also use Bergamo for its storage platforms.
A Meta representative joined Lisa Su on the stage to talk about the company's use of AMD's EPYC processors for its infrastructure. Meta is also open-sourcing its AMD-powered server designs.
Bergamo is shipping now to AMD's cloud customers. AMD also shared the following performance benchmarks.
Here is a diagram of the chip package.
The core is 35% smaller than standard Zen 4 cores.
Here is the die breakdown.
The Zen 4c core offers higher density than standard Zen 4 cores, yet maintains 100% software compatibility. AMD optimized the cache hierarchy, among other trimmings, for a savings of 35% on the die area. The CCD core chiplet is the only change.
Lisa Su has now transitioned to talking about cloud-native processors, explaining that they are throughput-oriented and require the highest end density and efficiency. Bergamo is the entry for this market, and uses up to 128 cores per socket with a consistent x86 ISA support. The chip has 83 billion transistors and offers the highest vCPU density available.
AMD also announced that Oracle with have Genoa E5 instances available in July.
AMD will also use the EC2 M7a instances for its own internal workloads as well, including for chip-designing EDA software.
Amazon announced that it is building new instances with AWS Nitro and the fourth-generation EPYC Genoa processors. The EC2 M7a instances are available in preview today, offering 50% more performance than M6a instances. AWS says they offer the highest performance of the AWS x86 offerings.
Dave Brown, the VP of AWS's EC2, came on stage to talk about the cost savings and performance advantages of using AMD's instances in its cloud. He provided several examples of customers that benefited from the AMD instances, with workloads spanning from HPC to standard general-purpose workloads.
Here we can see AMD's AI benchmarks relative to Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon.
The vast majority of AI runs on CPUs, and AMD says it has a commanding lead in performance over competing Xeon 8490H, offering 1.9X more performance. Su also touted a 1.9X efficiency advantage.
Lisa Su touts that AMD EPYC Genoa offers 1.8x the performance of Intel's competing processors in cloud workloads, and 1.9X faster in enterprise workloads.
Lisa Su is outlining AMD's progress with its EPYC processors, particularly in the cloud with instances available worldwide.
AMD CEO Lisa Su has come on stage to introduce the company's new products, noting that she will introduce a range of new products including CPUs and GPUs.
We're now seated and ready for the show to begin in less than ten minutes.
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Hardware. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.