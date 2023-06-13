AMD Data Center and AI Technology Premiere Live Blog: Instinct MI300, 144-Core EPYC Bergamo

AMD is holding its Data Center and AI Technology Premiere today, June 13, 2022, at 10 am PT here in San Francisco -- which is now. We're here to cover the event live and bring you the news as it happens as AMD CEO Lisa Su takes to the stage to reveal AMD's new AI-focused silicon.



AMD has already said that it will reveal its EPYC Bergamo chips at the event. These chips come with up to 128 cores, an innovation that's enabled by the company's new 'Zen 4c' efficiency cores. These new cores are optimized for density through several techniques, yet unlike Intel's competing efficiency cores, retain support for the chips' full feature set.



AMD is also expected to announce its Instinct MI300 accelerators. This data center APU blends a total of 13 chiplets, many of them 3D-stacked, to create a chip with twenty-four Zen 4 CPU cores fused with a CDNA 3 graphics engine and 8 stacks of HBM3. Overall the chip weighs in with 146 billion transistors, making it the largest chip AMD has pressed into production. This chip is designed to compete with Nvidia's Grace Hopper.

Other expected announcements include the debut of the company's Genoa-X processors, which use 3D-Stacked L3 cache to boost performance in technical workloads, much like the existing Milan-X processors. We also expect news about the company's first teleco-optimized chips, Sienna, and perhaps an update on the company's next-gen Zen 5 'Turin' data center chips.