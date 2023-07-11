AMD's Starfield Game Bundle Is Now Live

After announcing itself as Starfield's exclusive PC partner, AMD is now promoting a new game bundle where gamers can get Bethesda's upcoming space game with select AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Radeon 6000/7000-series GPUs, and eligible AMD systems. Unlike previous bundles, AMD is offering two different versions of the game depending on the hardware or system that you purchase. If you purchase a higher-end system/part, you can get the Premium Edition of Starfield, while lower-end SKUs will be offered with the Standard Edition of the game.



Starfield is the first new IP in over 25 years from the widely acclaimed Bethesda Game Studios. The game is a space-focused RPG, featuring space exploration, FPS gameplay, ship-on-ship combat, building, planetary gameplay, and more.



AMD will not only bundle Starfield with eligible Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs, but will also bundle it with eligible desktop and mobile systems sporting eligible AMD hardware. The game version differs based on the relative cost of the hardware, and whether a qualifying CPU or GPU is sold separately or integrated into a complete system.

(Image credit: Steam)

Processors eligible for the Starfield Premium Edition include the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 7900X3D, 7950X, 7900X, and 7900. Graphics cards that are eligible for the same edition include the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, 6950 XT, 6900 XT, 6800 XT, 6800, 6750 XT, 6700 XT, and 6700.



Processors that are eligible for Starfield Standard Version include the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 7700X, and 7700, or the Ryzen 5 7600X and 7600. Graphics cards eligible include the Radeon RX 7600, 6650 XT, 6600 XT, and 6600.

Eligible AMD systems for the Premium Edition of Starfield include PCs equipped with any of the above CPUs, plus the Ryzen 7 5700G, 7600X, 7600, and 5600G. It also applies to select laptops featuring the Ryzen 9 7940HS and 7845HX, or the Ryzen 7 7840HS and 7735HS. For PCs sold with AMD GPUs, again any laptop with any of the above graphics cards gets the Premium Edition, along with the mobile Radeon RX 7600M XT, 7600M, 7700S, and 7600S.

(Image credit: Steam - Starfield)

For a comprehensive graph of all of AMD's qualified products, check out AMD's Starfield promotional page. But essentially, the Premium Edition of Starfield will be bundled with higher-end CPUs and GPUs, and all eligible AMD systems. The Standard Edition conversely will be bundled exclusively to 'mainstream' AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs and Ryzen 7600/6600-class GPUs.



If you're wondering about the difference between the two Starfield versions, the Premium Edition comes with several additional goodies that aren't in the Standard Edition. These include the Shattered Space Story Expansion, Constellation Skin Pack, and access to the game's digital artbook and original soundtrack.