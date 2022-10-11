AMD Offers up Uncharted Game Bundle to Ryzen 5000 Buyers

Despite AMD's release of Ryzen 7000 just two weeks ago, the company is giving Ryzen 5000 some extra attention, offering up a sweet game combo for previous-generation CPUs only. This new game deal features the all-new PC port of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming out on October 19th.

The game alone costs $49.99 to pre-purchase on Steam right now. So for gamers looking to get this game and a CPU upgrade, this could be a sweet buy as Ryzen 5000 prices continue to fall. Qualifying CPUs include the Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 5800X, 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600X, 5600, 5500 and 5400. But beware: AMD's Ryzen 5000 G series APUs do not qualify for this game bundle.

The game collection features new PC-ported versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Uncharted 4 in particular was one of the highest-rated games of all time when it came out back in 2016, despite coming out exclusively on Playstation. Now, PC gamers will be able to jump into the Uncharted universe for the first time ever, to explore its highly-acclaimed storyline and gameplay.

It is interesting to see AMD limit this combo deal to previous-generation Ryzen 5000 series processors alone. It seems logical to add this combo deal to both Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 7000 series parts combined. But it seems AMD has other plans in mind.

We suspect AMD is trying to sell off as much Ryzen 5000 inventory as possible in an effort to make room for more Ryzen 7000 sales volume. It's no secret that Ryzen 7000 sales are doing poorly, with reports suggesting that sales volume has already plummeted by 70% in Germany, just two weeks after Ryzen 7000's initial release. We don't have numbers here in the States, but we expect the trend is similar worldwide.

AM5's very high platform costs are at least part of the Ryzen 7000 problem. Motherboard prices right now, start at $169, for the cheapest B650 motherboards you can find, and a good B650 or X670 series motherboard hovers around the $250 to $350 range.

Also, AMD's last-gen Ryzen 7 5800X3D directly competes with Ryzen 7000 parts - featuring similar if not equal gaming performance to the new chips, and runs on much much cheaper B450, B550 motherboards and cheaper DDR4 memory.

Perhaps once Ryzen 5000 stocks start to dwindle, Ryzen 7000 will be a more appealing proposition. But clearly by then, AMD will have Raptor Lake to contend with as well.