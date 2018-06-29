Linux Driver Indicates AMD Vega 20 Graphics Could Support PCIe 4.0
A piece of code from AMD's latest Linux driver indicates that the company's upcoming Vega 20 graphics cards will come with support for the high-speed PCI-Express 4.0 interface.
The PCI-Express 3.0 interface has been around for quite some time now. Strangely enough, the eight-year-old standard has been holding up strong. Not even the current graphics cards on the market come close to saturating a PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slot. Nevertheless, the next-generation of graphics cards could possibly change that--or at least that's what AMD might be trying to tell us.
AMD's Vega 20 graphics cards were already the subject of numerous rumors, even before the company revealed one at Computex this year. One of those rumors was that the Vega 20 architecture could possibly make use of the latest PCI-Express 4.0 interface. Thanks to AMDGPU, AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver for Radeon graphics cards, it seems that rumor has some truth to it. A snippet of the driver revealed an entry that references to the recent PCI-Express 4.0 specification. So, the company's soon-to-be-released (at least we hope) Vega 20 graphics cards may be the first products on the market to exploit the PCI-Express 4.0 specification's attributes.
PCI-SIG officially finalized the PCI-Express 4.0 specification not so long ago. Among the specification's numerous advancements, it promised to deliver up to 16 GT/s (1.969 GB/s) of bandwidth per PCI-Express lane, doubling the previous PCI-Express 3.0's 8 GT/s (985 MB/s) bandwidth. Doing some simple math shows that a PCI-Express 4.0 x16 slot bears up to 31.51 GB/s of bandwidth--a massively wide pipe for pixel pushing. It will be interesting to see whether AMD's Vega 20 graphics card with its 32GB of HBM2 memory can effectively make a PCI-Express 4.0 x16 lane sweat.
Since cutting-edge technology normally takes a bit to proliferate, it might take a while before motherboards with PCI-Express 4.0 slots become vailable. Hopefully by the time AMD's Vega 20 graphics card is out, there is a motherboard capable of taking advantage of the new super-fast interface. Here's hoping we'll soon see a single card that's capable of pushing those new Asus and Acer 4K 144Hz monitors to their limits. Our eyes are ready--even if our wallets aren't.
But there's no way they would pair 32GB HBM2 with something like that.
People with current Ryzen products would still be able to use the Ryzen 2 CPUs, as all PCIe standards are backwards compatible, but without the new chipset, will remain on PCIe3. Since AMD said they will stay on the same socket for the next year and a half.
The reason AMD went with pro-only for Vega 7 nm has supposedly to do with adopting GlobalFoundries' new 7 nm process and the expectation of difficulties in sustaining high-enough yields in the first few months to a year. By selling the GPUs as professional products (with appropriate high margins), AMD can make a profit with considerably lower number of viable dies off the wafer. The volumes on professional GPUs are also lower than consumer ones, so GF can more easily continue to tune their production without affecting end output too much.
Much like Tesla. Makes sense. They probably want to break into the HPC and professional market more.
It will be interesting to see what the 7nm yields are like to start.
Also I don't think HBM2 can make PCIe 4 sweat. PCIe 3 is fine with current GPUs with HBM2. In fact PCIe 4 will probably further increase the odds that consumer cards wont saturate the lanes.
I would agree with not saturating the lanes until they start doing mGPU or 3d stacked GPU pcb's which GF said they are now capable of doing as of 2 months ago.
AMD publicly said that Vega 7nm is built by TSMC.
In the linked Computex article, there's mention of Vega 10 using PCIe for inter-device communication and reference to NVLink. Much like NVLink, AMD's Infinity Fabric can run a cache-coherent interconnect over PCIe. That's what it's about - multi-GPU configurations for deep learning and HPC.
I expect EPYC 7 nm will also support PCIe 4.0.
Not sure that the CAPACITY (amount) of memory has much affect; in fact as software gets better at buffering having more capacity may REDUCE the PCIe bandwidth required though we're not really there yet. Memory bandwidth and GPU performance are usually paired for VALUE but not necessarily performance as some use cases typically benefit from slightly faster memory so probably (I'm no expert) the Video Memory bandwidth is the absolute indicator of what PCIe bandwidth needs to be to prevent any losses from the motherboard bus.
Riiigghht...
Before I even mention GPU's you first have a CPU bottleneck before a solid 4K/144FPS happens. It's going to be YEARS before game code gets multi-threaded enough to see that on a regular basis.
Historically gains are not huge between GPU generations. The "low hanging fruit" of the earlier years has been replaced with slight architectural modifications and frequency bumps.
For "single GPU" I think we'll see our first huge jump on the high-end products once multi-chip GPU products surface (topologically a single GPU but physically it is a "glued" or similar process to join separate chips).
In the short-term using a good GSYNC (NVidia GPU) or Freesync 2 HDR (AMD GPU) monitor and aiming for an appropriate FPS is going to be the best solution for a while (like 100FPS+ for shooters and 60FPS or whatever for Tomb Raider and other slower games to find the optimal balance between responsiveness and visual fidelity).
As for this coming to consumers: nope. AMD has all but confirmed that this silicon design is purely focused on the AI and compute crowds, with plenty of double and half/quarter precision hardware that gamers have no use for. A large die with near-zero performance gains and plenty of unutilized silicon area would be a terrible idea to launch as a flagship GPU. Suppose they could make a new Frontier Edition to match the Titan V?
Leaving the potential of CPU bottlenecks aside, AMD's Computex presentation (https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-7nm-gpu-vega-gaming,37228.html) included a claim that Vega 20 is 1.35x as fast as Vega 10 (which we know as Vega 64, in its full configuration). I'm not sure they said 1.35x as fast at what, but if we take this as an across-the-board figure, that would only put it in range of the GTX 1080 Ti. So, no ground-breaking performance gains, but 35% faster also isn't trivial.