AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE Retails For Over $700 In Europe

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE may not be among the best graphics cards. However, the cut-down Navi 31-powered graphics card is a viable option for consumers who don't need all the firepower of a Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Radeon RX 7900 XT.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is essentially the modern RDNA 3 version of the Radeon RX 6950 XT. While the performance between the two graphics cards is comparable, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE has demonstrated to be more power efficient, so that's one thing that the Navi 31 graphics card has going for it, in addition to what features RDNA 3 has to offer.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a unique product. Officially, it's exclusive to OEMs, meaning you can get your hands on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE unless you buy a prebuilt gaming system with the graphics card. Nonetheless, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE has found its way on the streets as a standalone product - at least in Europe. We'll have to wait to see if the Radeon RX 7900 GRE eventually comes to the U.S. market. The Radeon RX 7900 GRE has a $649 MSRP, but that street price is always different, and when you look at hardware overseas, you need to factor in the value-added tax (VAT).

As spotted by VideoCardz, Spanish retailer PcComponentes has listed the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Gaming OC for $761.56. The graphics card is 19% cheaper than a Radeon RX 7900 XT and 24% more expensive than a Radeon RX 7800 XT. The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is also available in Romania. PC Garage sells the same Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Gaming OC for $787.40.

We're slowly starting to see Radeon RX 7900 GRE-powered gaming systems show up in the U.S. Best Buy is currently selling a CyberPowerPC prebuilt machine with a Ryzen 9 7900X, 16GB of memory, 2TB SSD, and the Radeon RX 7900 GRE for $1,649.99. It could be a matter of time before we start seeing individual Radeon RX 7900 GRE through third-party sellers on popular platforms, such as Newegg or Amazon.

The cheapest Radeon RX 7900 XT starts at $750, so there may be a place for the Radeon RX 7900 GRE if it retains the $649 MSRP. The only problem we see is that the Radeon RX 7800 XT, which sells for $499. The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is up to 10% faster than the Radeon RX 7800 XT, depending on the resolution, but costs 30% more. That's a hard sell in any market.