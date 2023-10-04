AOC 27-Inch 2K Monitor Down to $279 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the AOC Q27G3XMN 27-inch gaming monitor has been marked down to its best price to date. This display usually goes for around $309 but right now is discounted to just $279. It's not clear how long this price will be available.

This monitor has plenty of quality specs to get excited about and is suitable for gamers, casual users, professionals, or anyone who finds themselves using digital media on the regular. It has a dense QHD resolution, a wide selection of inputs, and is supported with a good warranty from AOC.

AOC Q27G3XMN Monitor: now $279 at Amazon (was $309)

The AOC Q27G3XMN gaming monitor features a 27-inch VA panel with a dense 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It’s capable of reaching a refresh rate as high as 180Hz (using the DisplayPort) and has a 1ms response time.

This monitor has plenty in the way of color support, as well, covering 134% of the sRGB color gamut. Users have two HDMI ports to take advantage of along with one DisplayPort input. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio peripherals. It’s supported by Amazon’s 3-day return policy as well as a 3-year replacement warranty and 1-year of accidental damage coverage from AOC.