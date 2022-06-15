Apple M2 Benchmarks Leaked: Mediocre CPU Gains Meet Impressive GPU Boost

Faster than the predecessor but barely impressive in general-purpose workloads.

M2
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's first MacBook Air and MacBook Pro systems based on the next-generation M2 processors aren't due to be released until July, but the first benchmark results are already here. However, newly-posted Apple M2 benchmark results show that the new processor doesn't tout significant gains in general-purpose CPU performance, with a 10% gain in single-threaded and a 16% gain in multi-threaded work. However, according to this leaked benchmark, its GPU is significantly faster than its predecessor — up to 67% faster.

Someone with an Apple M2-based system has submitted CPU benchmarks to Primate Labs's Geekbench 5 database (where BenchLeaks (opens in new tab) discovered them). Geekbench 5 benchmarks don't reflect real-world performance across a range of applications (cryptography heavily impacts overall GB5 results), but the integer and float benchmark results can help us draw a few preliminary assumptions about what we can expect from the new Apple chips.

Apple M2Apple M1Apple M1 Pro 8CCore i7-12800HCore i7-11800HRyzen 7 5800H
General specifications4P, 4E, up to 3.49 GHz4P, 4E, up to 3.20 GHz6P, 2E, up to 3.22 GHz6P, 8E, up to 4.80 GHz8P, 2.30 ~ 4.60 GHz, 24MB16P, 3.20 ~ 4.40 GHz, 20MB
Single-Core | Integer175915971616156313311247
Single-Core | Float208318961896188515561617
Single-Core | Crypto302127832812370337843546
Single-Core | Score191917461760176715211473
Multi-Core | Integer8196701385921130582318081
Multi-Core | Float98408624104601206488739239
Multi-Core | Crypto129641013717028845362725075
Multi-Core | Score8928765395741139083268305
LinkLinkLinkLinkLinkLinkLink

Apple's M2 has the same CPU and GPU architectures already used by Apple's A15 SoC for smartphones. Meanwhile, since M2 leverages the performance-optimized N5P fabrication technology, it can run its high-performance Avalanche cores at up to 3.49 GHz, yielding a 10% gain over its predecessor. Apple's high-performance Avalanche cores and energy-efficient Blizzard cores are faster than previous-generation Firestorm and Icestorm cores used for the M1 generation of SoCs, but mainly because of larger clocks, larger caches, and an improved memory subsystem — not as a direct result of significant IPC gains.

In general, Apple's M2 is barely faster than its predecessor in single-thread workloads, which is surprising. However, Apple's new Avalanche cores are significantly faster in single-thread workloads than Intel's Golden Cove cores (used for Alder Lake CPUs), and this is perhaps what matters.

As far as multi-thread performance is concerned, the M2 is tangibly faster than the M1, with up to 16% more performance. Part of that is because the A15 Blizzard e-cores have a much more significant improvement than the Avalance p-cores, but higher clocks, enhanced caching algorithms, and a better memory subsystem all factor in. As a result, the M2 approaches Apple's M1 Pro SoC in multi-threaded workloads. Meanwhile, since Intel's 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' processors have more cores than Apple's M2, they are significantly faster in GB5's multi-threaded workloads.

Apple M2 10C GPUApple M1 8C GPUApple M1 Pro 8C CPU/14C GPUIntel Core i7-12800H 96EU
GB5 Metal Score30627182843994919287
LinkLinkLinkLinkLink

But while the M2's performance in general-purpose workloads looks like a mixed bag (we will have to test ourselves before drawing any conclusions here), graphics is where the new SoC shines — our comparison above shows an impressive 67% improvement. It is because Apple has increased the number of GPU clusters in its entry-level SoC. It also uses a new GPU architecture for A15 and M2, a combination that brings a rather dramatic performance enhancement to the chip, at least based on results obtained in Geekbench 5. We can only wonder what to expect from real-world applications, but M2's new memory subsystem will be advantageous here.

Current test results should be considered preliminary and taken with a grain of salt. But generally, it looks like the M2 will not significantly improve single-thread performance. Instead, it will focus on higher performance in multi-threaded CPU workloads and bring an even more considerable boost to GPU-processed tasks.

