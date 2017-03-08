Arctic's Freezer 33, 33 Plus, 33 CO All Have Zero-RPM Fan Modes

A few weeks ago Arctic introduced its Freezer i32 Plus CPU cooler, and today the cooling manufacturer is back with three new units: the Freezer 33, Freezer 33 Plus, and Freezer 33 CO. The three coolers all come with the same heatsink assembly, but differ in their fan options – the standard Freezer 33 comes with a single 120mm fan, the Plus variant comes with two, and the CO model packs a different 120mm fan built for continuous operation.

The heatsink measures 150mm tall and 123mm wide. Without fans, it is 52mm thick, and each fan adds 25mm to that figure. Heat is drawn from the CPU and pushed to the fin stack with four 6mm thick direct-contact heatpipes. The fin stack consists of 49 0.5mm thick aluminum fins.

To push air through the heatsink Arctic has two fans, but aside from the bearing both offer the same spec sheet. They will spin at speeds between 0-1,350 RPM, producing up to 0.3 Sone, which roughly translates to somewhere between 22-23 dBA (Arctic, if you’re reading this, please supply your noise levels in dBA) whilst drawing 0.2A at 12V. The standard white F12 PWM fan comes with a fluid dynamic bearing with an extra oil reservoir for longer life, whereas the gray fan on the CO version of the cooler has a dual ball dynamic bearing for an even longer lifetime.

Topping the kit off, all versions of the Freezer 33 come with a zero-RPM feature, which stops the fans from spinning when the PWM duty level sits below 40% – a creative way to get a semi-passive CPU cooler, considering that many motherboards won’t allow you to fully switch off the CPU fan, even at lower temperatures.

The Freezer 33 coolers come with mounting hardware for all major Intel and AMD sockets, including the new AM4 socket for Ryzen.

Arctic’s Freezer 33 and Freezer 33 Plus will be available any moment now, with the Freezer CO available for pre-order for April. The single-fan Freezer 33 costs $46, whereas the dual-fan model and the CO variant will sell for $50.