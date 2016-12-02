Vertigo Games Drops Second 'Arizona Sunshine' Immersive VR Trailer

Vertigo Games’ long-awaited virtual reality zombie survival shooter, Arizona Sunshine, is almost here. We first tried the game in January at the Steam VR Developer Showcase. The developer went radio silent after the event, but it's recently started to release regular announcements and teasers.

Vertigo Games recently raised the bar for marketing VR games with an immersive VR trailer for Arizona Sunshine, called "Apocalypse." If you own a Rift or a Vive, the trailer lets you experience what it’s like to be in the Arizona desert surrounded by the undead. The developer followed the Apocalypse trailer up with a new one called "Runner," which puts you through the experience of running to safety in the dark while zombies close in on you.

To view the trailer with a VR HMD, you must download the video to your computer and run it locally. The downloaded trailer allows for full spatial tracking within the pre-recorded scene, which goes a long way to help show you what the game is like to play. If you don’t have an HMD yet, don't worry, Vertigo didn't leave you hanging; the developer made the same trailer available as a 360-degree video on YouTube.

Runner is likely the last trailer that we’ll see before the full game is released. Arizona Sunshine is set to launch for Oculus Rift (with Touch) and the HTC Vive on December 6. Vertigo Games plans to sell Arizona Sunshine for $40, but you can pick it up at a 15% discount if you pre-order through Steam or Humble Bundle. If you pre-order the game, you also get an Arizona Sunshine compositor image for SteamVR, a desktop background, and concept art.

Update, December 2, 2016, 9:28am PT: Fixed broken video link