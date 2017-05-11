Arctic's New Freezer 33 CO Is A Semi Passive Cooler With A Twist

The Freezer 33 CO is a semi passive tower-style CPU cooler based on the company's Freezer i32 CO and is specifically designed for continuous operation. The semi passive cooler features four 6mm copper heatpipes with a sintered wick design that utilizes deionized water as thermodynamic working fluid. The direct touch copper heatpipes are attached to forty nine 0.5mm thick aluminum fins. The company claims that the layout of the aluminum fins creates micro vortices that boost airflow and create better circulation around the heatpipes.

The F12 PWM fan comes with a fluid dynamic bearing designed with an extra oil reservoir for longer life. The 120mm fan is, as its name suggests, PWM controlled but with a twist. Arctic stated that the fan controller was developed by German engineers and allows passive cooling when the PWM duty level falls below 40%. Above that, the fan starts spinning until it reaches its maximum 1,350RPM at a 100% duty cycle. Fan set up is a simple matter of plugging the cooler into a PWM-capable header. This design allows for passive cooling during tasks such as web browsing, office and video and continuous fan use during processor intensive tasks such as gaming.

The heatsink weighs 641g and measures 150mm tall, 123mm wide and is 95mm thick including the fan. The cooler’s maximum recommended TDP is 150W, and comes with enough MX-4 thermal compound for several applications. The Freezer 33 CO mounting system is compatible with Intel 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156, 2011-v3, 2011 and AMD AM4 sockets.

Arctic lists the key features of the Freezer 33 CO as:

Compatible with Intel Sockets & AMD Ryzen (AM4)

Passive Operation up to 40 % PWM

Offset heat pipes ensure optimal heat dissipation

Improved fan controller made in Germany

Anti-vibration rubbers for quiet operation

Installation in all four directions possible

Transport-proof mounting with backplate

MX-4 thermal paste included

The Arctic Freezer 33 CO has a six year limited warranty and retails for $50 USD.