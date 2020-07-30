Asrock Intros RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro OC Graphics Card

Nvidia might be the king of raytracing until the next generation of AMD graphics cards come out, but that doesn't stop AMD's current-gen cards from being absolute powerhouses. At the top of AMD's GPU lineup you'll find the RX 5700 XT, which above all else offers tons of performance at a great price. Now, ASRock is offering a new flavor called the RX 5700XT Challenger Pro, which comes with a chunky 3-fan cooler.

The 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC comes with a factory overclock that can run the GPU at game clocks of up to 1795 MHz, which is a small overclock over reference. Maximum boost clocks are at the same reference 1905 MHz, but a card's ability to reach these strongly depends on thermal performance.

(Image credit: ASRock)

Thankfully, the chunky cooler on the Challenger Pro OC looks to be up to the task. It makes the card occupy 2.7 expansion slots, and its three fans should provide plenty of airflow through the large heatsink. When you're not gaming, the zero-RPM mode will keep things quiet so that you can do your work in peace. A backplate is also present to keep things looking good.

The card's memory comprises the standard 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14 GB/s over a 256-bit memory interface.

ASRock RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro OC AMD Reference RX 5700 XT GPU Base Clock 1650 MHz 1605 MHz GPU Game Clock 1795 MHz 1755 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1905 MHz 1905 MHz Memory 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14 GB/s 14 GB/s

Display outputs consist of one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC. Power is deliverd to the card through two 8-pin PCI-Express power connectors.

No word on pricing yet, though at these specs, with no RGB you can expect these cards to run near the value end of offerings.