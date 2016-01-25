ASRock Kills Intel Skylake Bug With BIOS Update, Fire

ASRock released BIOS updates for its Intel 100 Series motherboard lineup that corrects a reported bug in Intel’s 6th generation (Skylake) processors that causes the system to freeze or crash when executing complex workloads.

The error was discovered by users of Prime95, a popular CPU stress-testing application that pushes processors to their limits by executing complex prime number equations. It appears that the Intel Skylake architecture took a page from the early Pentium processor and did not behave as intended when stressed with these heavy workloads.

By the time Intel revealed the issues, the company already had a fix worked out and indicated board vendors would be releasing BIOS updates soon. ASRock is one of the first motherboard vendors to offer a fix for the dreaded Skylake bug.

ASRock’s new BIOS updates are available now at the company's support webpage. Kill the bug with fire.

