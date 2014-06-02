Asus Announces New 60 Hz ProArt PA328Q 4K Monitor

We’re here at Computex 2014, where Asus has announced a new 4K monitor. This monitor is called the ProArt PA328Q. This monitor brings a number of new developments to the table that we’ve been waiting for.

For starters, it is a 4K monitor with HDMI 2.0 connectivity. This means that it’ll have the means to drive the 32-inch monitor at the full 3840 x 2160 resolution at the native 60 Hz refresh rate, over a single cable. The monitor also has a 14-bit colour lookup table which is hooked to a 10-bit panel, and comes out of the factory pre-calibrated to improved colour reproduction. The panel type remains unknown, but given that it’s a 10-bit panel that’s factory calibrated it’ll certainly be more than good enough for professional use.

Alternatively, the monitor also comes with DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity as well as a single HDMI 1.4 input. Built-in is also a four-port USB 3.0 hub.

ASUS CEO Johnny Shih

Lastly, we know that the monitor comes with an advanced stand and will support not only height adjustment, but also tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

Pricing remains TBD, though availability is expected for Q4 2014.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.