Trending

Asus Announces Two Socket AM1 Motherboards

By Components 

Asus joins the race with two new socket AM1 motherboards.

Asus has announced two new motherboards – the AM1M-A and the AM1I-A. These motherboards, as their names indicate, are both based on AMD's new AM1 platform. Both of the motherboards are largely identical, with a couple of differences in format and connectivity.

The AM1M-A is based on the Micro-ATX format, though it is a little bit narrower and is missing one expansion slot. The AM1I-A is a Mini-ITX board. The little boards are rather simple, but carry everything you'll need in a basic PC.

Both of the boards are equipped with two DDR3 DIMM slots and carry two SATA3 (6 Gb/s) ports. The Mini-ITX board features a single PCI-Express x4 slot with an open end, so you'll still be able to plug in a graphics card; you'll just be limited to four lanes rather than sixteen.

The bigger board comes with a full-size PCI-Express x16 slot, as well as two more PCI-Express x1 slots for added expansion.

With regard to rear I/O connectivity, both boards are largely identical but have a couple of differences. Both of the boards feature two rear-accessible USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, a DVI port, HDMI port, VGA port, along with stereo audio and Gigabit Ethernet. The Micro-ATX board features a single legacy PS/2 connector, while the Mini-ITX version carries an extra along one with a Serial COM port. Overall, one could say that the Mini-ITX version is targeted more at kiosks and embedded applications.

There was no word on pricing or availability, but given AMD's objectives with the AM1 platform, we can safely say that these boards will be very affordable.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • panderamon 16 March 2014 15:36
    if you write two socket AM1 board chances are people like me are going to think "oh a AM1 board that we can put two CPU's on that's nice"
    Reply
  • sykozis 16 March 2014 16:01
    When will processors for these boards actually become available?
    Reply
  • anonymous_user 16 March 2014 16:04
    if you write two socket AM1 board chances are people like me are going to think "oh a AM1 board that we can put two CPU's on that's nice"
    The proper phrase for that would be "dual socket".
    Reply
  • waethorn 16 March 2014 16:36
    When will processors for these boards actually become available?
    Later this month and early April.
    Reply
  • waethorn 16 March 2014 16:39
    If you run one of these with 16GB of RAM, you could run a RemoteFX compatible server off of one of these setups.Do any of the AM1 boards support OC'd RAM?
    Reply
  • 11796pcs 16 March 2014 21:56
    Typical Microsoft, late to the party and now trying to make up for lost time. I'm not saying Windows Phone should have been free from the beginning, but Microsoft should have wizened up years ago when they saw their market share stagnating.
    Reply
  • Damon Palovaara 16 March 2014 23:36
    I clicked on this thinking there was going to be a dual-socket AM1 MoBo, much deceived
    Reply
  • shovenose2 17 March 2014 00:32
    AM1? isn't that Socket 939? lol
    Reply
  • loosescrews 17 March 2014 05:55
    12895727 said:
    The proper phrase for that would be "dual socket".

    Since when has Tomshardware ever cared about proper terminology?
    Reply
  • rwinches 17 March 2014 06:22
    Definitely Budget setups as they only support single channel DDR3, seems like a legacy upgrade. They even support XP 32.
    Still, I just want to build one anyway.
    Here's the link to ASUS

    AM1M-A
    http://www.asus.com/Motherboards/AM1MA/
    Specs
    http://www.asus.com/Motherboards/AM1MA/#specifications

    AM1IA
    http://www.asus.com/Motherboards/AM1IA/
    Specs
    http://www.asus.com/Motherboards/AM1IA/#specifications
    Reply