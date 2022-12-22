Asus and Noctua Reportedly Prep GeForce RTX 40-Series Boards

Asus and Noctua getting ready for Ada Lovelace collab.

Asus and Noctua plan to introduce their new collaboratively designed GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards at CES, according to ChipHell. The boards will naturally feature cooling systems designed by Noctua as well as performance enhancements by Asus. The companies are expected to showcase the products at CES, though it is unclear when they are set to hit the market. 

The only thing we know about the upcoming GeForce RTX 40-series Noctua Edition graphics cards is that they will be based on the Ada Lovelace generation graphics processors and will use cooling systems developed by Noctua. We do not know whether the new coolers will keep using Noctua's NF-A12x25 fans featured on the existing Noctua Edition graphics cards, though this is a possibility. We'll have to test to see if these boards will be among the best graphics cards money can buy in the coming months. 

Keeping in mind that the timing of the introduction, Asus may offer GeForce RTX 4090 (GA102), GeForce RTX 4080 (GA103), and/or GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (GA104) boards with Noctua coolers. It remains to be seen whether Nvidia's top-of-the-range offering will be in this new family as it is uneasy to design a quiet air cooler for a part with a thermal board power of up to 600 W. But near-silence is something that everyone expects from a Noctua Edition graphics card. 

When Asus and Noctua introduced their GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition and GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics cards back in 2021, both units were welcomed with loads of enthusiasm from the hardware crowd. The products offered a very decent performance uplift compared to reference cards while Noctua-designed coolers stayed quiet even under high load.  

There was a slight hitch about these products: they were launched relatively late in the GeForce RTX 30-series 'Ampere' graphics processors lifecycle. Nonetheless, despite not-so-good-timing and very high street prices, Asus GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics cards were in high demand. 

This time around the two companies reportedly plan to unveil GeForce RTX 40-series Noctua Edition boards at CES, about three months after Nvidia formally introduced its high-end Ada Lovelace GPUs. The early introduction indicate that the two companies consider collaboration a success, though we are eager to see performance uplift that these new GeForce RTX 40-series Noctua Edition graphics cards will bring compared to reference models. 

For Asus, it makes a lot of sense to keep offering its highest-performing GeForce RTX 40-series under its own ROG Strix brand while keeping Noctua Edition for those who want a balance between performance and quiet. We will see about that once those boards are launched. Keep in mind that the information about introduction of new Asus Noctua Edition graphics cards at CES comes from an unofficial source, so take it with a grain of salt.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

  • peachpuff
    Asus: hmm why aren't these selling?
    Consumer: they're ugly
  • hannibal
    Definitely would buy rather Nochtua 4090 than asus strix or tuf!
  • RichardtST
    Silly question here.... but why aren't we mounting GPU chips flat against the motherbord (instead of on edge) and giving them their own CPU-style cooler? Seems like there should be a HUGE market for this now that GPUs need more cooling than CPUs. Maybe slap a pcie slot on the BACK of the motherboard and give the GPU the whole entire space to hog? Something needs to get done...! Someone needs to do this!
  • pointa2b
    Nice to see Noctua getting into partnerships like this, they deserve to be everywhere.

    peachpuff said:
    Consumer: they're ugly
    For the sake of appeasing that group of people, hopefully they do it in Chromax black too...

    RichardtST said:
    Silly question here.... but why aren't we mounting GPU chips flat against the motherbord (instead of on edge) and giving them their own CPU-style cooler?
    Very interesting concept. At a bare minimum, the modularity of it lets you replace bad/aging fans without replacing the card outright.
  • husker
    RichardtST said:
    Silly question here.... but why aren't we mounting GPU chips flat against the motherbord (instead of on edge) and giving them their own CPU-style cooler? Seems like there should be a HUGE market for this now that GPUs need more cooling than CPUs. Maybe slap a pcie slot on the BACK of the motherboard and give the GPU the whole entire space to hog? Something needs to get done...! Someone needs to do this!
    I think you are only half serious and I like your gumption, but seems to me this would require a lot of different manufacturers to spend a lot of time and money coming up with new designs and standards, including motherboards, graphics cards, and computer cases. Also, having everything on top of the motherboard is a huge advantage when it comes to cable management, water cooling, and generally being able to access components.
  • Kamen Rider Blade
    RichardtST said:
    Silly question here.... but why aren't we mounting GPU chips flat against the motherbord (instead of on edge) and giving them their own CPU-style cooler? Seems like there should be a HUGE market for this now that GPUs need more cooling than CPUs. Maybe slap a pcie slot on the BACK of the motherboard and give the GPU the whole entire space to hog? Something needs to get done...! Someone needs to do this!
    Or we can implement the easiest solution.

    Instead of having consumers buy PCIe x16 Riser Cables to move the Video Card to a optimal location for cooling, we can just move the PCIe x16 slot to the BOTTOM of the MoBo.
    Regardless of the MoBo Form Factor

    The PCIe x16 slot should be moved to the bottom, this has several benefits:
    Not obstruct all the other PCIe slots on your MoBo so you can use those slots
    Have a dedicated spot for cooling and dedicated spot for your Video Card.
    Have the massive 2/3/4/5/6/... slot Video Card not Exhaust Heat straight onto the MoBo PCB
    In a normal tower configuration, it's closer to the floor of the case, ergo bottom fan intake will force air into the fan intakes on your Video Card, thus improving the cooling potential of your Video Card.
    This makes figuring out exhaust solutions for your Video Card very easy, just have small fans on either side of the exhaust suck the heat out of the sides if it's a side exhausting setup.
    If you're worried about the variety of connectors on the bottom lip of your MoBo, don't worry about it. All you need to do to rectify that is turn the series of connectors on the bottom of the MoBo 90° to be "Right-Angle" connectors so that you don't have to worry about the Video Card obstructing all the normal cable inputs that normally lie on the bottom of the MoBo (USB, Power/Reset Switch, etc).
  • Phaaze88
    RichardtST said:
    now that GPUs need more cooling than CPUs.
    It's not so much that, but cpu cooling is crap due to how inefficient it is.
    We can already see 500-600w gpus being cooled just fine by big ass air coolers - there's no question that liquid would do fine too - but any cooling can struggle with cpu's that are capable of even half that kind of power draw. How nuts is that?
    Cpu die(s) > solder/TIM > IHS > more TIM > cooler.
    Gpu die(s) > TIM > cooler.
    A difference of THREE layers between die(s) and cooler. Each extra layer worsens cooling efficiency.
    I would gladly welcome cpus that are sold as naked dies, as it's not going to get much better than that. Sure, the cooler manufacturers would have to design new mounting hardware, but it would pay off.
  • Kamen Rider Blade
    Phaaze88 said:
    A difference of THREE layers between die(s) and cooler. Each extra layer worsens cooling efficiency.
    I would gladly welcome cpus that are sold as naked dies, as it's not going to get much better than that. Sure, the cooler manufacturers would have to design new mounting hardware, but it would pay off.
    Intel & AMD tried that back in the day, bare naked die packages.
    The RMA Headaches weren't worth the extra cooling performance due to end users cracking the dies.
    Ergo, IHS FTW.
    Makes the CPU more "Idiot Proof".
  • Phaaze88
    Kamen Rider Blade said:
    Intel & AMD tried that back in the day, bare naked die packages.
    The RMA Headaches weren't worth the extra cooling performance due to end users cracking the dies.
    Ergo, IHS FTW.
    Makes the CPU more "Idiot Proof".
    Before my time then.
    The cooler is already on the die with gpus, so dum-dums can't crack those dies - except when they go about messing with thermal pads...

    So, some of the same reasons Nvidia started locking down their gpus, making gpu OC worthless for all but XOC.
  • Bazzy 505
    Phaaze88 said:
    It's not so much that, but cpu cooling is crap due to how inefficient it is.
    We can already see 500-600w gpus being cooled just fine by big ass air coolers - there's no question that liquid would do fine too - but any cooling can struggle with cpu's that are capable of even half that kind of power draw. How nuts is that?
    Cpu die(s) > solder/TIM > IHS > more TIM > cooler.
    Gpu die(s) > TIM > cooler.
    A difference of THREE layers between die(s) and cooler. Each extra layer worsens cooling efficiency.
    I would gladly welcome cpus that are sold as naked dies, as it's not going to get much better than that. Sure, the cooler manufacturers would have to design new mounting hardware, but it would pay off.

    haven't you had enough of that back in athon XP days when AMD had to cheap with naked dies and foam pads on package ?
