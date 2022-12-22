Asus and Noctua Reportedly Prep GeForce RTX 40-Series Boards

Asus and Noctua plan to introduce their new collaboratively designed GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards at CES, according to ChipHell. The boards will naturally feature cooling systems designed by Noctua as well as performance enhancements by Asus. The companies are expected to showcase the products at CES, though it is unclear when they are set to hit the market.
The only thing we know about the upcoming GeForce RTX 40-series Noctua Edition graphics cards is that they will be based on the Ada Lovelace generation graphics processors and will use cooling systems developed by Noctua. We do not know whether the new coolers will keep using Noctua's NF-A12x25 fans featured on the existing Noctua Edition graphics cards, though this is a possibility. We'll have to test to see if these boards will be among the best graphics cards money can buy in the coming months.
Keeping in mind that the timing of the introduction, Asus may offer GeForce RTX 4090 (GA102), GeForce RTX 4080 (GA103), and/or GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (GA104) boards with Noctua coolers. It remains to be seen whether Nvidia's top-of-the-range offering will be in this new family as it is uneasy to design a quiet air cooler for a part with a thermal board power of up to 600 W. But near-silence is something that everyone expects from a Noctua Edition graphics card.
When Asus and Noctua introduced their GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition and GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics cards back in 2021, both units were welcomed with loads of enthusiasm from the hardware crowd. The products offered a very decent performance uplift compared to reference cards while Noctua-designed coolers stayed quiet even under high load.
There was a slight hitch about these products: they were launched relatively late in the GeForce RTX 30-series 'Ampere' graphics processors lifecycle. Nonetheless, despite not-so-good-timing and very high street prices, Asus GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics cards were in high demand.
This time around the two companies reportedly plan to unveil GeForce RTX 40-series Noctua Edition boards at CES, about three months after Nvidia formally introduced its high-end Ada Lovelace GPUs. The early introduction indicate that the two companies consider collaboration a success, though we are eager to see performance uplift that these new GeForce RTX 40-series Noctua Edition graphics cards will bring compared to reference models.
For Asus, it makes a lot of sense to keep offering its highest-performing GeForce RTX 40-series under its own ROG Strix brand while keeping Noctua Edition for those who want a balance between performance and quiet. We will see about that once those boards are launched. Keep in mind that the information about introduction of new Asus Noctua Edition graphics cards at CES comes from an unofficial source, so take it with a grain of salt.
Consumer: they're ugly
For the sake of appeasing that group of people, hopefully they do it in Chromax black too...
Very interesting concept. At a bare minimum, the modularity of it lets you replace bad/aging fans without replacing the card outright.
Instead of having consumers buy PCIe x16 Riser Cables to move the Video Card to a optimal location for cooling, we can just move the PCIe x16 slot to the BOTTOM of the MoBo.
Regardless of the MoBo Form Factor
The PCIe x16 slot should be moved to the bottom, this has several benefits:
Not obstruct all the other PCIe slots on your MoBo so you can use those slots
Have a dedicated spot for cooling and dedicated spot for your Video Card.
Have the massive 2/3/4/5/6/... slot Video Card not Exhaust Heat straight onto the MoBo PCB
In a normal tower configuration, it's closer to the floor of the case, ergo bottom fan intake will force air into the fan intakes on your Video Card, thus improving the cooling potential of your Video Card.
This makes figuring out exhaust solutions for your Video Card very easy, just have small fans on either side of the exhaust suck the heat out of the sides if it's a side exhausting setup.
If you're worried about the variety of connectors on the bottom lip of your MoBo, don't worry about it. All you need to do to rectify that is turn the series of connectors on the bottom of the MoBo 90° to be "Right-Angle" connectors so that you don't have to worry about the Video Card obstructing all the normal cable inputs that normally lie on the bottom of the MoBo (USB, Power/Reset Switch, etc).
We can already see 500-600w gpus being cooled just fine by big ass air coolers - there's no question that liquid would do fine too - but any cooling can struggle with cpu's that are capable of even half that kind of power draw. How nuts is that?
Cpu die(s) > solder/TIM > IHS > more TIM > cooler.
Gpu die(s) > TIM > cooler.
A difference of THREE layers between die(s) and cooler. Each extra layer worsens cooling efficiency.
I would gladly welcome cpus that are sold as naked dies, as it's not going to get much better than that. Sure, the cooler manufacturers would have to design new mounting hardware, but it would pay off.
The RMA Headaches weren't worth the extra cooling performance due to end users cracking the dies.
Ergo, IHS FTW.
Makes the CPU more "Idiot Proof".
The cooler is already on the die with gpus, so dum-dums can't crack those dies - except when they go about messing with thermal pads...
So, some of the same reasons Nvidia started locking down their gpus, making gpu OC worthless for all but XOC.
haven't you had enough of that back in athon XP days when AMD had to cheap with naked dies and foam pads on package ?