Asus Rebrands AMD Graphics Cards, 'Arez' For 'ROG'
Asus announced that its entire lineup of AMD graphics cards has a brand-new identity, referring to the red-team GPU series as "Arez."
The Arez branding takes the place of the familiar Republic of Gamers (ROG) moniker that adorns several subsets of graphics cards, including the Dual, Strix, Phoenix, and Expedition series. The 28 new Arez cards don’t differ from the previously available Asus offerings, as each model seems to replace an existing ROG-branded card with an AMD GPU. The company essentially slapped a new name and logo on the box.
The new branding could be a sign that Asus has joined Nvidia’s GPP program, which reportedly forces participating OEMs to align their gaming brands exclusively with GeForce. With the ROG brand seemingly reserved for Nvidia GPUs, it’s hard to argue that the new Arez cards aren’t a direct result (and loophole) of such a potential partnership. We’ve seen other companies such as Gigabyte take similar steps with newer AMD-branded graphics card products (it dropped the Aorus branding from a RX 580-powered version of its Gaming Box external graphics enclosure), but Asus took things a step further and developed a whole new identity for its AMD graphics cards.
AMD itself just announced that several AIB partners would be debuting new brands of Radeon products (seemingly responding directly to Nvidia’s GPP program), and along with Asus’s new god of war-inspired Arez brand, it does feel like a familiar battle of sorts is raging between the Green and Red teams fighting for graphics card dominance.
Now if we can just get AMD to be competitive on a high end GPU as good as they are in the other tiers against Nvidia. No company should tell another company how THEY should market their products. Goose step some more Nvidia and I might have bought my last GPU from you.
Well it's not so much as fearing them in cowardice as it is a business decision for the bottom line. I have no idea what chip ASUS sells more of in their GPUs, but I'm sure it's close to 50/50 on AMD/Nvidia. They can't risk losing half their GPU market by penalties from Nvidia (or all out refusal to sell their chips to ASUS). There's a time to pick your battles.
As much as we all hate it, this is not one of them. I'm just going to sit back and watch the FTC look into this as a potential anti-trust business practice. I already wrote my Senator and US House Rep just to get something on record. You guys need to do the same. Enough of us spoke out against the wrong information of the GTX 970 and it caused a class action lawsuit went to a federal district court to take action giving we owners money back (it took a year, but I got my two checks for my 970s). The difference here is that this is a potential anti-trust violation and that's what raises FTC eyebrows.
in other words, they really need to stop being Ngreedia and do what they claim to do and put the gamer first, get rid of all the proprietary BS and support more open source stuff which costs a fraction if anything and they can get and give benefit just the same.
greedy mofos why people throw $$$$$$$$$$$$$ at them (Nvidia/Ngreedia) and their stock valuation is much higher on a P/E basis than other companies that are WAY better is beyond my understanding basically rewarding them for their shoddy quality control proprietary BS as well as patting them on the back for never admitting to whatever mistakes you catch them doing.
screw Nv...glad to see at least some of the AIB are fighting back in the ways they can (Dell and HP absolutely refused to support GPP) and I do hope that they get at least some pay the courts big$$$$$$$$$ even get refused to ship into their countries for X amount of time as a "thanks for playing stupid"
^.^
https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/86o2bn/official_boycott_of_nvidia_gpp_partners/
That's an excellent point. We aren't just talking about ASUS' GPUs and motherboards in their ROG line. We are also talking about their laptops and Freesync monitors with the ROG naming. This is wrong on SO many levels. It would be like the ZF transmission company that Chevrolet uses in their Corvette ZL1 telling them to not use any "ZL1" naming in their cars and trucks because Chevrolet also uses transmissions from Tremec transmission which puts them in their Camaro ZL1s (hypothetical but that's what it would be like).
And I'm going to state it now: I've only had two AMD GPUs and mostly been Nvidia since the RIVA TNT days. The reasons are too long to detail here over 20 years of PC building, but it is actions like this that will push me away from Nvidia for a future GPU purchase. I have a better conscience than to support a market bully.
Hilarious. Let's boycott a company whose products have been nearly impossible to find for months due to demand and are selling for 50-100%+ over MSRP when they do appear. That will most definitely teach Nvidia a hard lesson.
The internet sure brings out the stupid in people.
No, it wouldn't be like that at all. There is no modern ZL1 Corvette, so not even really sure what you are talking about.
There's a ZL1 Camaro, and a ZR1 Corvette. The closest useless car analogy to this situation would be Ford using brand X of transmission in the Shelby Mustang and Brand X tellling Ford we will give you X,Y, and Z if you don't call any Mustang using someone else's transmission a Shelby. You're free to use other transmission in your Mustang, but you need to come up with a different trim level name for it.
Uhm, what part of "(hypothetical but that's what it would be like)" did you miss in my post? I wasn't being technically correct and tried to explain it to the non-gear heads here in as simplest terms as possible. Ths is a tech forum, not a Car & Driver forum. Some members here have never even owned a car and live in a big city using public transportation.
Finally, I assume with your posting that you have no problem with Nvidia doing this. That's your right. But that doesn't make it RIGHT.
Phhh, their point is that they are going to look more at the competition. I am waiting for Navi. My 1080 FTW died twice in 10 months, tell me about quality...
Your explanation of why you made stuff up doesn't negate the fact your analogy still wasn't comparable to this situation.
Continuing on your reading comprehension analysis theme. I clearly stated my opinion on this in the first post I made above so why are you guessing my viewpoint? I don't get why Nvidia did this. It looks like a stupid move from a strategic standpoint which will bring nothing but negative attention their way from trolls like you, without bringing back any real benefit to them. If the basics of the program are accurate as they have been reported by multiple sites up to this point, there appears to be nothing illegal in the agreement between Nvidia and the AIB's. As such, I don't care they are doing it. I have never in my life bought a video card based on the sub-branding.