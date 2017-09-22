Asus Unleashes A B250 Mining Motherboard With 19 PCIe Slots

Yes, you read that right. Asus launched a B250 mining motherboard equipped with 19 PCIe slots.
First of all, before we get into this motherboard’s mining-specific features, let’s cover the basics. The Asus B250 Mining Expert supports 6th and 7th Generation Intel Core socket 1151 processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 2,400MHz, Intel HD Graphics support, four SATA 6Gbps headers, Intel's gigabit LAN, USB 3.1, and 8-channel HD audio for those of you that enjoy listening to music while you are mining. All fairly standard stuff.
This motherboard’s mining capabilities is where things get really interesting. Though we have seen mining-specific motherboards in the past support as many as eight PCIe slots, this blockchain beast offers more than double that amount with a total of 19 PCIe slots. This allows miners to utilize up to eight Radeon and eight GeForce graphics cards simultaneously.
In order to supply enough power to all those GPUs, Asus equipped the B250 Mining Expert motherboard with three separate 24-pin power supply connectors. Each connector is assigned to a block of PCIe slots, making it easier to upgrade as you add graphics cards to your mining rig.
Built-in PCIe slot state detection allow you to see the status of every slot in real time. This takes the guess work out of troubleshooting your mining rig. Asus has also added a boatload of decoupling capacitors (19 total) to ensure your GPUs get the power they need for reliable operation. Also, B250 Mining Expert has a special "Mining Mode" that's enabled by default. According to the company, this mode sets the PCI Express speed to PCIe 1.0 and disables the Compatibility Support Module so you get the best stability and compatibility from the moment you boot your system.
The B250 Mining Expert is available now with an MSRP of $150.
|Asus
|B250 Mining Expert
|Form Factor
|ATX
|Socket
|Intel Socket 1151
|Chipset
|Intel B250
|Memory
|DDR4 2,400MHz
|Memory Slots
|2
|Max Memory
|32GB
|PCIe
|1 x1618 x1
|SATA III
|4 x SATA 6Gbps
|LAN
|Intel Gbe
|I/O
|1x HDMI1x RJ454 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports2 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports3 x Audio jacks support 8-channel audio output1 x USB 2.0 / 1.1 onboard connector1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 onboard connector
|Price
|$150
The mining rig with Geforce 1070s has some resale value once they become obsolete for mining versus the Antminer S9 having close to no resale value once it becomes unprofitable, although from what I'm hearing that may take a while.
Either that or you could make the mother of all PFSense routers...
What can you do with the 3 slots that are left then?
It isn't as stupid as you think.
I could imagine such a rig with Threadripper running 16 different Eve instances at the same time.
Eve encourages you to have multiple accounts.
The only downfall here is that it is much more practical to use 1-2 Titans or Geforce 1080Ti to run 16 instances of Eve
I just pictured that inside of a long aquarium filled with vegetable oil.
Like
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pqGgHhvke0
But BIGGER!!!
Vegetable oil is nonconducter of electricity as you probably noticed by bad things not happening in the video.
I don't know why you'd use vegetable oil, that's going to go rancid before long and stink up the house, probably attract a legion of insects. Mineral oil is what you're supposed to use in such a circumstance.