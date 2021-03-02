Asus Launches First AMD B550 Thunderbolt 4 Motherboard

Asus just announced the ProART B550-Creator, the first AM4 motherboard to come with Thunderbolt 4 support. The motherboard will be available next month with a price tag of $299.

Like its other ProART motherboards, the ProART B550-Creator arrives with a minimalistic design that features a black exterior accented by gold accents. The motherboard employs a powerful 12+2-phase power delivery subsystem that's cooled by a pair of thick heatsinks. The motherboard feeds the processor with a combination of a 8-pin EPS and 4-pin ATX power connectors. On the memory side, the ProART B550-Creator is equipped with four DDR4 memory slots and accommodates up to 128GB of memory. However, Asus didn't specify up to what memory frequencies are supported.

Storage-wise, the ProART B550-Creator offers four normal SATA III connectors for conventional hard drives and SSDs. There are also a pair of M.2 ports for high-speed storage. Logically, the primary M.2 port adheres to the PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, however, the nature of the secondary M.2 port is uncertain. The ProART B550-Creator's M.2 ports utilize Asus' new M.2 latch mounting system that facilitates SSD installation.

Image 1 of 3 ProART B550-Creator (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 3 ProART B550-Creator (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 3 ProART B550-Creator (Image credit: Asus)

The ProART B550-Creator provides three PCIe x16 and two PCIe x1 expansion slots. Since the motherboard's product page isn't available, the speed of the expansion slots are unknown.

Being a motherboard tailored to professionals and creative artists, the ProART B550-Creator naturally has the latest in connectivity. The motherboard flaunts two Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. The rear panel also shows a pair of USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, a combo PS/2 connector, a DisplayPort In connector and a standard HDMI port.

The ProART B550-Creator's audio system is based on Realtek's ALC1220A audio codec. The codec itself is isolated from the other components of the motherboard. The system also includes audio-grade capacitors and an integrated amplifier. The motherboard supplies five 3.5mm audio jacks and one SPDIF-Out connector for connecting your audio devices.