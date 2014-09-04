Trending

Confirmed: Asus OC Socket Does Not Void Warranty

Is it true that using a Haswell-E CPU in the Asus OC Socket will void its warranty?

There has been a lot of debate going on about the Asus OC socket on the X99 platform. In the middle of the fire there seems to be a rumor on the web stating that using a Haswell-E CPU in a motherboard that uses this Asus OC socket will void the warranty. Before you read any further, we would immediately like to point out that this rumor is not true.

The Asus OC socket is slightly different from the reference LGA2011-3 socket in that it has more pins. Asus noticed that the Haswell-E CPUs had more contact points than the reference socket has pins, so the company reverse-engineered their purposes and created the OC socket. In theory, this should allow for better overclocking results. Note that Asus points out that the extra pins in the socket will only be activated when the user flips them on in the BIOS, and that under normal circumstances they are not active. At press time, the Asus OC socket is patent pending.

When we read the rumor that simply using a Haswell-E CPU in the Asus OC socket will void its warranty we had to find out for ourselves. Naturally, when you start overclocking, your warranty from Intel is automatically void, but certainly the same cannot be true for users who do not overclock. When we reached out to Intel for a comment, we got the following: "Our partners consistently deliver innovations in their respective product line-up. For questions on specific 3rd party products and their implementation, please contact them directly."

Of course, we had already contacted Asus about it. We were told that the rumor is false on all accounts and that the CPU's warranty will only be void if you violate Intel's warranty terms, which despite varying by region, will not be void when using the Asus OC socket as long as you do not activate it. For users who do overclock, the warranty would be void unless you've bought a protection plan from Intel, which would still cover any damages from the usual overclocking.

So folks, if you have an Asus X99 motherboard with the Asus OC socket, or you are planning to get one but do not intend to use the feature, you don't need to worry. The conclusion that we can draw from this is that the Asus OC socket does not affect the warranty of your CPU in any way. If you do not use the feature and do not overclock, you will keep your warranty per Intel's terms; if you do use the feature or overclock, your warranty will be void anyway, just as it is on any boards from competing OEMs.

Comments
  • squirrelboy 04 September 2014 21:51
    I'm really wondering exactly what goes through those extra pins. Just power or data as well? btw, they added some extra pins in the corners as well.
  • Morbus 04 September 2014 22:27
    Great move by Asus. Makes me WANT that OC socket so bad.

    I wish I wasn't so broke.
  • tomfreak 05 September 2014 00:39
    what those pins do? no body seems to get in depth review about it?
  • InvalidError 05 September 2014 00:50
    Aside from highlighted areas, there are some more extra pins in all four corners as well, in areas that do not even have vacant spaces in the reference socket.

    My guess is most of those are just extra ground pins and some might be test/debug pins like JTAG, MISR or similar. Nothing that should make much of a difference.
  • lp231 05 September 2014 03:21
    I'm wondering if Haswell-E actually has 2011 contacts, where Intel's reference socket has less pins or the CPU itself has more than 2011 contacts and Intel's reference socket just uses 2011 of them, while Asus use the whole lot with their OC socket. Even with Asus's OC socket, there's still some missing pins on their socket.
  • IQ11110002 05 September 2014 05:11
    Will this even matter at all for those of us not using LN2 to overclock.
  • Lutfij 05 September 2014 11:52
    Leave it to Asus to live up to the reputation of reverse engineering an already awesome platform to kickass grade!

    Kudos Asus. They haven't slowed down since the Core 2 years :)
  • glasssplinter 05 September 2014 15:39
    As if the "warranty" from asus actually means something. Just tell you that no problems were found and send you on your way.
  • lp231 05 September 2014 15:44
    anyone care to count the actual number of a contact on the CPU as well as the socket to see if it's really 2011 or more? :D
  • junkeymonkey 05 September 2014 15:47
    ''As if the "warranty" from asus actually means something. Just tell you that no problems were found and send you on your way. ''


    or send you the one I sent in 2 weeks ahead of you and call it a referb
