Asus' Rampage V Extreme X99 Motherboard Spotted

This is one of the X99 boards you've been waiting for, in all its glory.

Our friends over at SweClockers.com have managed to snatch a couple images of the Asus Rampage V Extreme. This Republic of Gamers motherboard is one of Asus’ X99 boards, and it's aimed at enthusiast gamers. It has support for the upcoming Haswell-E processors along with DDR4 memory. Have a look at this board though, as a lot of you have been waiting for this one.

You can drop a Haswell-E processor into the motherboard's LGA2011-3 socket, which is flanked by eight DDR4 memory slots for quad-channel memory. Users can install up to four dual-slot graphics cards using the four PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots. The middle PCI-Express slot that looks like an x16 slot actually only has wiring for four lanes. There is also a single PCI-Express x1 slot. Four SATA3 (6Gb/s) ports handle storage connectivity, along with two SATA-Express interfaces. If left unoccupied, these provide up to four additional SATA3 ports. Also present is a single M.2 slot and two USB 3.0 front headers.

Images Courtesy of SweClockers

Rear I/O is rather interesting on this board. There you’ll find a staggering ten USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a PS/2 port, Gigabit Ethernet and eight-channel HD audio. The audio on this motherboard is driven by the SupremeFX hardware, so you can rest assured that you’ll have a good sonic experience. Lastly, the rear I/O also sports a clear CMOS button and an ROG Connect button, as well as antenna mount points for (presumably) 802.11 AC WiFi.

SweClockers reports that pricing in Sweden is 3999 Swedish Krona, which after removing VAT translates to about $460 USD. There is no real word on availability, but if the rumors are correct, the entire platform -- which includes the X99 motherboards, the Haswell-E processors, and DDR4 memory -- should launch tomorrow.

  • LukaBoki 28 August 2014 14:46
    My god...It is freaking amazing!!
  • hardcore_player 28 August 2014 15:03
    the one and only motherboard i waited a long time for , Asus has done a violent work of art with its line of x99 chipsets the Deluxe x99 looks stunning too , but this is something else its ....Gorgeous .
    can't wait for it to be released ....Great job Asus .
  • dovah-chan 28 August 2014 15:05
    I could cut myself with that board. Nothing wrong with ROG at all as they're supposed to be edgy. But jeeeeez. Still a good board just at a glance and I can't wait to see all the world records (and dream PC builds) with it.
  • Joseph DeGarmo 28 August 2014 15:05
    Holy crap!!! That board looks killer!!
  • boju 28 August 2014 15:13
    With all that new technology, the ancient PS/2 still photo bombs. Good ol' PS/2.

  • lp231 28 August 2014 15:18
    Red and Black, yes ROG's color, but the looks of that board looks kind of cheap, especially the ram slots.
    I think that heatsink with the ROG logo doesn't even do anything, it's just lights up. I like the Deluxe better, looks more elegant and that heatsink at least does something, since it's connected to the larger heatsink at the bottom where the X99 chipset is via heatpipe.

    Here is their leaked Asus X99E WS!
  • tunejunky 28 August 2014 15:24
    hate the "transformers" style graphics, love the board...now to save up for the Corsair platinum ddr4 - pretty sure that the board, ram, and cpu are all within +/- $100. aw well at least i can reuse my loop.
  • dgingeri 28 August 2014 15:47
    That looks like 8 SATA ports plus two SATAe ports that could be used as 4 SATA ports. 10 USB 3.0 ports on the back panel plus two headers on the board. This thing is a monster of a board. It would probably be worth the $500. If only I could afford it.
  • christinebcw 28 August 2014 16:08
    Twelve SATA-IIIs as possible? Oh boy. Now, if one of you will send me a baker's dozen of those new First-Gen Seagate 8Tb drives, I'll start testing ASAP. Better send me 15 or 16, instead, just in case of DOAs or some of them are flung out of windows, suffer accidentally repeated sledge hammer blows or chainsaw tests. I mean - those things happen, right?
  • ImDaBaron 28 August 2014 16:14
    Shut up and take my money!
