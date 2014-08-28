Asus' Rampage V Extreme X99 Motherboard Spotted

Our friends over at SweClockers.com have managed to snatch a couple images of the Asus Rampage V Extreme. This Republic of Gamers motherboard is one of Asus’ X99 boards, and it's aimed at enthusiast gamers. It has support for the upcoming Haswell-E processors along with DDR4 memory. Have a look at this board though, as a lot of you have been waiting for this one.

You can drop a Haswell-E processor into the motherboard's LGA2011-3 socket, which is flanked by eight DDR4 memory slots for quad-channel memory. Users can install up to four dual-slot graphics cards using the four PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots. The middle PCI-Express slot that looks like an x16 slot actually only has wiring for four lanes. There is also a single PCI-Express x1 slot. Four SATA3 (6Gb/s) ports handle storage connectivity, along with two SATA-Express interfaces. If left unoccupied, these provide up to four additional SATA3 ports. Also present is a single M.2 slot and two USB 3.0 front headers.

Images Courtesy of SweClockers

Rear I/O is rather interesting on this board. There you’ll find a staggering ten USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a PS/2 port, Gigabit Ethernet and eight-channel HD audio. The audio on this motherboard is driven by the SupremeFX hardware, so you can rest assured that you’ll have a good sonic experience. Lastly, the rear I/O also sports a clear CMOS button and an ROG Connect button, as well as antenna mount points for (presumably) 802.11 AC WiFi.

SweClockers reports that pricing in Sweden is 3999 Swedish Krona, which after removing VAT translates to about $460 USD. There is no real word on availability, but if the rumors are correct, the entire platform -- which includes the X99 motherboards, the Haswell-E processors, and DDR4 memory -- should launch tomorrow.

