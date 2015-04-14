Trending

Asus Leaks Images And Details Of New ROG GR6 Game Console

By Asus 

Last year, Asus released its ROG GR8 gaming console, but the PC world never sits still for long, and it's often better to have a range of products to cover the market instead of just one. As such, Asus is already working on its next console, the Asus ROG GR6.

Today, the company published some images and specs of the new console that show that the outside of the ROG GR6 is identical to the ROG GR8 in every way. It's the internal hardware that has undergone a change.

The ROG GR8 uses the Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti, while the ROG GR6 uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M. Technically, these are the same GPU, with both making use of the GM107 chip with 640 CUDA cores, but the GTX 960M likely offers a lower TDP because it is targeted at a mobile envelope.

According to the reference pages on Nvidia's website, the GTX 960M offers slightly higher clock speeds with slightly lower vRAM speeds when compared to the GTX 750 Ti, but because Asus can manipulate both of these factors, it's hard to say if there will be a significant difference in the GPU performance, or none at all.

Asus said that it changed the CPU to the new Intel 5th Gen Broadwell processor. Asus didn't specify which processor exactly, but given the compact form factor, it will likely be a mobile variant, just like the ROG GR8's Core i7-4510U (Haswell).

The system also supports a dual-band wireless 802.11ac with GameFirst II packet priority. Other hardware specs include dual 2.5" HDD/SDD support, Supreme FX audio, and an Intel Ethernet LAN controller.

Asus didn't say when this new system will be available, but there will be keyboard and mouse combination deals when it is.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ZackL04 15 April 2015 00:23
    Meh, looks like a bulkier Alpha. Probably more expensive too
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 15 April 2015 01:13
    shame it's just a dual core... wish we could get quad core cpu's in there.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 15 April 2015 06:55
    When their 14nm can only supply anemic dual cores something is wrong. It's the same freaking Haswell.
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 15 April 2015 08:58
    darn those console look So Different. liek olsen twins different.
    Reply
  • bob hays 15 April 2015 09:28
    What's wrong with a dual-core with hyperthreading. It is still a very capable cpu and with a 960m quad core would be overkill.
    Reply
  • Haravikk 15 April 2015 12:04
    These are very expensive compared to the Alienware Alphas, which are already pretty expensive for what you get until you factor in the size. Personally I'd still be inclined towards the Alpha as both have modest specs, but the Alpha's entry level model seems like better value (especially if you pop in an extra 4gb RAM yourself for an extra $30 or so).
    Reply
  • airborn824 15 April 2015 13:08
    I wish someone would make a steam box or PC console that can do a solid 60fps at 1080p high resolution but is not $800! They should be able to do that at the $550 range.
    Reply
  • SilkyZ 15 April 2015 13:13
    Meh, looks like a bulkier Alpha. Probably more expensive too
    interesting day when alienware is the cheaper option
    Reply
  • ZackL04 15 April 2015 14:04
    I own an Alpha, its a great little system. I actually sold off my 4670k and 660 SLI rig for it. The small for factor is great for bringing to a friends house for some emulation gaming (ssbm ;) ). The Alpha also uses a desktop 1150 socket so the processor can be upgraded to any Haswell part, your only limiting factor is the non overclockable bios and an original tdp of 35w for the T model Haswells CPUs. Like Bob Hays said, dual core with hyper-threading is fantastic paired with an 860/960m
    Reply
  • ZackL04 15 April 2015 14:06
    Reply