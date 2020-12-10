Asus Puts AMD's Big Navi Radeon RX 6900 XT Under Water

Asus has launched the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming for consumers that don't dig chunky Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. Asus' iteration, which features a 2.2-slot design and a length of 27.7 cm, will require spacing in your case for the 240 mm radiator, though.

The ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT's intricate cooling solution is a mix between liquid cooling and traditional air cooling. A cold plate transfers heat away from the Navi 21 die and surrounding GDDR6 chips to the 240 mm radiator. Once the heat gets to the radiator, a pair of 120mm ARGB cooling fans make sure the heat is properly disposed of. Additionally, the graphics card also incorporates a heatsink with a blower-style cooler to dissipate the heat from the power-delivery components.

The graphics card's RGB lighting works as part of Asus' Aura Sync ecosystem so you can synchronize it with other Asus hardware and peripherals. The ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT comes with two 4-pin fan headers so you can attach your case fans to the graphics card to help with cooling.

Image 1 of 3 Asus ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 3 Asus ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 3 Asus ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming (Image credit: Asus)

The clock speeds for the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT are currently unknown. If the three 8-pin PCIe power connectors are any indication, the graphics card could arrive with a nice factory overclock. In fact, Asus recommends a 850W power supply for feeding its liquid-cooled rendition of Big Navi.

The display output configuration, on the other hand, adheres to AMD's reference design. This means that you have one HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one USB Type-C port at your disposal. The setup can support up to four maximum displays.

Asus didn't share the pricing or availability for the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT.