Asus Unveils 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor With 165 Hz Refresh Rate

Asus has announced a new monitor to update their gaming lineup with the ROG Swift PG278QE. The 27-inch monitor has QHD resolution (2560x1440), a fast 165 Hz refresh rate and supports G-Sync. Asus markets the panel towards the professional esports gaming arena.

(Image credit: Asus)

Though Asus hasn't confirmed it, we expect the new monitor to replace the popular PG278QR released in 2016 by also delivering a twisted nematic (TN) panel. More TN evidence comes from its viewing angles (170 degrees H/160 degrees V), which is typical of a TN. The monitor has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio with a peak brightness of 350 cd/m², a 1ms GTG response time and a thin 6 mm bezel.

For inputs, the PG278QE consists of one HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2. In order to reach a 165 Hz refresh rate, you have to use the DisplayPort. In addition to the video inputs, there is also a 3.5mm earphone jack and two USB 3.0 ports.

(Image credit: Asus)

Mechanically, the matte black panel has tilt, swivel and pivot functionality, along with height adjustment. The monitor can tilt forward 33 degrees and backwards five degrees with 90-degree swivel both ways and height adjustment from 0-130 mm. Those are all values an improvement over the PG278QR.

The monitor also includes GamePlus shortcuts (Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, Display Alignment), GameVisual display modes (Scenery, Racing, Cinema, RTS, RPG, FPS, sRGB, user), along with ULMB (ultra-low motion blur) support.

Asus ROG Swift PG278QE Gaming Monitor Specifications

Resolution and Refresh Rate 2560x1440 (QHD) @ 165 Hz Max Brightness 350 nits Response Time (GTG) 1ms Refresh Rate 165 Hz I/O HDMI 1.4DisplayPort 1.23.5 mm earphone2x USB 3.0 Stand Tilt: +33°/-5°Swivel: +90°~-90°Height: 0-130 mm

Asus did not reveal pricing and availability, but we expect to see the ROG Swift PG278QE soon and priced right around where the last generation PG278QR's original MSRP, $699, as there seems to be few changes between it and its predecessor.