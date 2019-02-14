Asus' New TUF Gaming Laptops Pack AMD Ryzen, Radeon [Update]

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus is going all in on AMD with its entry-level TUF Gaming lineup announced today. The 15-inch FX505DY and 17-inch FX705DY use AMD's 2nd Gen Ryzen 5 3550H mobile APU, Radeon Vega discrete graphics for gaming and offers a MIL-SPEC 810G tested chassis for short drops.

Update: Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. ET: The new TUF Gaming lineup appears to be available for a sort of pre-order on Amazon, where it is currently listed as "temporarily out of stock" but can be bought and shipped when it is delivered. It's unclear exactly when it will release.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY Asus TUF Gaming FX705DY CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3550H AMD Ryzen 5 3550H GPU AMD Radeon RX 560X AMD Radeon RX 560X RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 2400 MHz Up to 32GB DDR4 2400 MHz Storage Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 1TB SSHD Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 1TB SSHD Display 15.6-inch FHD up to 120 Hz, FreeSync 17.3-inch FHD, FreeSync Ports 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, Kensington lock slot, headphone jack 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, Kensington lock slot, headphone jack Battery 48 Whr 64 Whr Size 14.2 x 10.3 x 1 inches (36 x 26.2 x 2.5 cm) 15.7 x 11 x 1 inches (39.9 x 27.9 x 2.6 cm) Weight 4.9 pounds / 2.2 kg 5.7 pounds / 2.6 kg

Besides the size (both the body and the display), both laptops are otherwise quite similar. The big difference is that the 15-inch version offers a high-refresh option that goes to 120 Hz. Both screens use FreeSync technology to keep gaming smooth.

(Image credit: Asus)



There are two different looks for the lineup: Red Matter, with a red backlight to match its trim, and Gold Steel, with RGB backlighting customizable in Asus' Armoury Crate program. Neither design is subtle—note the X design in the lid and the colored Asus logo—but in general I prefer the option to pick my own colors.