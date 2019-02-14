Asus' New TUF Gaming Laptops Pack AMD Ryzen, Radeon [Update]

Asus is going all in on AMD with its entry-level TUF Gaming lineup announced today. The 15-inch FX505DY and 17-inch FX705DY use AMD's 2nd Gen Ryzen 5 3550H mobile APU, Radeon Vega discrete graphics for gaming and offers a MIL-SPEC 810G tested chassis for short drops.
Update: Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. ET: The new TUF Gaming lineup appears to be available for a sort of pre-order on Amazon, where it is currently listed as "temporarily out of stock" but can be bought and shipped when it is delivered. It's unclear exactly when it will release.
|Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY
|Asus TUF Gaming FX705DY
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 560X
|AMD Radeon RX 560X
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4 2400 MHz
|Up to 32GB DDR4 2400 MHz
|Storage
|Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 1TB SSHD
|Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 1TB SSHD
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD up to 120 Hz, FreeSync
|17.3-inch FHD, FreeSync
|Ports
|2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, Kensington lock slot, headphone jack
|2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, Kensington lock slot, headphone jack
|Battery
|48 Whr
|64 Whr
|Size
|14.2 x 10.3 x 1 inches (36 x 26.2 x 2.5 cm)
|15.7 x 11 x 1 inches (39.9 x 27.9 x 2.6 cm)
|Weight
|4.9 pounds / 2.2 kg
|5.7 pounds / 2.6 kg
Besides the size (both the body and the display), both laptops are otherwise quite similar. The big difference is that the 15-inch version offers a high-refresh option that goes to 120 Hz. Both screens use FreeSync technology to keep gaming smooth.
There are two different looks for the lineup: Red Matter, with a red backlight to match its trim, and Gold Steel, with RGB backlighting customizable in Asus' Armoury Crate program. Neither design is subtle—note the X design in the lid and the colored Asus logo—but in general I prefer the option to pick my own colors.