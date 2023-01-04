Asus Debuts New TUF Gaming Monitors and Portable ZenScreens

Yesterday at CES, Asus announced four ROG gaming monitors, including a sizzling 540 Hz 24-incher and a 49-inch 4K behemoth. Today, the company is expanding its lineup further with two additions to the TUF Gaming family and two new ZenScreen portable monitors.

First up is the TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A, which sports a 31.5-inch panel with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and an HDMI 2.1 interface (DisplayPort 1.4 is also offered). Since this panel has gamers in mind, it has a native refresh rate of 144 Hz, but can be boosted to 160 Hz using the overclock function within the on-screen display (OSD). In addition, Asus claims a response time of just 1 ms with the TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A and supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur tech.

Asus TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A (Image credit: Asus)

Stepping down one size class is the TUF Gaming VG27AQML1A, which features a 27-inch QHD panel. Asus is rather skimpy on specs at this time but does note that the IPS monitor boasts a 1 ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium support, DisplayHDR 400 compliance, and covers 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut. On the connectivity front, you'll find HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, along with an onboard USB hub.

Asus has some of the best portable monitors in the business and it's bringing two new models to the forefront: the ZenScreen MB16QHG and the ZenScreen MB17AHG. While most portable monitors are dialed in with a 60 Hz refresh rate, the 16-inch ZenScreen MB16QHG doubles that spec to 120 Hz. In addition, it covers 100 percent of DCI-P3 color gamut and meets the DisplayHDR 400 spec.

Asus ZenScreen MB17AHG (Image credit: Asus)

The ZenScreen MB16QHG supports DisplayPort Alt-Mode over USB-C and HDMI for connecting to a laptop or desktop (there are two USB-C ports for those keeping count). The portable monitor features a built-in variable-angle stand and incorporates an integrated auto-rotation functionality for viewing content in portrait mode. There's also a tripod mount for those who want to use the ZenScreen MB16QHG out in the field (i.e., photographers).

Finally, the ZenScreen MB17AHG ups the screen size to 17 inches but decreases the resolution to FHD (1920 x 1080). That resolution tradeoff, in return, allows the refresh rate to tick up to 144 Hz while incorporating FreeSync Premium adaptive-sync technology. Like its slightly smaller sibling, the ZenScreen MB17AHG features an integrated L-shaped stand with multiple reclining positions, auto screen rotation for portrait mode and a built-in tripod socket. In addition, USB-C and HDMI connectivity should provide mobile warriors with all the connectivity options they need to boost productivity in the office or on-the-go.

Pricing and availability for the new TUF Gaming and ZenScreen monitors hasn’t been announced.