AMD/ATI ''Barts'' GPU Specs, Board Shot Leaked

By AMD 

It's a shame that these names don't make it to the production versions.

We all know that AMD/ATI is prepping the next generation of its GPU, which will likely come to market as the Radeon HD 6000 series.

While AMD has yet to make any of it official, there are already leaked details and some potential specs floating around the internet. Thanks to Chinese sources, we may have some details on the successor to the Radeon HD 5770, known as "Barts".

TechPowerUp has been keeping an eye on what's posted on Chinese site ChipHell, and has pictures of what could be the XT version of Barts.

Perhaps even more interesting is this presentation slide that AMD shared with one of its partners.

Hopefully AMD will have something official to share soon.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • enzo matrix 21 September 2010 18:06
    Wow, this sure is old news.
    Reply
  • ares1214 21 September 2010 18:09
    Tom's, whats going on? This info has been out for a month+. And im pretty sure that slide was even a confirmed fake!
    Reply
  • HKH 21 September 2010 18:15
    Tom's is always abit behind in their news~
    But none the less, most of the articles are pretty decent
    Reply
  • chaoski 21 September 2010 18:16
    Like anything, as website/company gets big.....worse it gets. I remember the good old days of Tom's hardware....
    Reply
  • hari_41 21 September 2010 18:19
    too old
    Reply
  • hari_41 21 September 2010 18:48
    but the 256 bit increases cost to make
    Reply
  • jfby 21 September 2010 18:50
    At least the news is tech related... maybe they will release an 'updated' version of the story down the road.
    Reply
  • 21 September 2010 19:04
    Really, I mean, zoom in on that pic, and tell me it does not look like a 4890 that has been heavily used, I mean really, look at the dust buildup, from a new test card really!!!

    Why post this as an article, I mean, its just rubbish, with no substance and pure speculation and no fact and crap pictures!!!
    Reply
  • rhino13 21 September 2010 19:12
    Does anyone really care about the GTX460?
    It just seems odd to me that there is this urgency in AMD to take down that segment of the market.
    Reply
  • madass 21 September 2010 19:25
    rhino13Does anyone really care about the GTX460?It just seems odd to me that there is this urgency in AMD to take down that segment of the market.It's the only GPU NV makes that actually sells decently.
    Reply