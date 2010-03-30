Trending

Battlefield 1943 Still Headed Towards PC Gamers

By EA 

Even though Battlefield 1943 hit consoles in summer of last year, EA says it's still coming for PC faithful.

Battlefield 1942 was one of the first PC action war games to take things online in a massive scale. Battlefield 1943, however, took flight on the Xbox 360 and PS3 last summer, without much word on the PC version. Those of you who have been holding out for the DICE game on PC will soon get what you want.

EA updated its Battlefield blog saying, "Soon our PC fans will also be able to get in on the action that Xbox 360 and PS3 users have been enjoying since July 2009."

EA posted the update along with the announcement that Battlefield 1943 is the fastest selling title on Xbox Live Arcade to reach the 1 million units sold. 

Of course, for PC fans it still stings that the PC version has been held back for such a long time. If you can't wait any longer, and you have a console, it can be downloaded from Xbox Live Arcade for 1200 MS Points and from the PlayStation Network for $15.

  • rbarone69 31 March 2010 05:55
    If this is anything like Battlefield Bad Company 2 it'll be a blast. I know it's developed on the Frostbite engine.

    Since I couldnt seem to find any more information on *when* the expected release date in this article (would have been nice) I did a quick Google search:

    http://www.vgreleases.com/pc/releasedate-272167.aspx

  • ScoobyJooby-Jew 31 March 2010 06:05
    bf 1943 was the best game I ever bought on the playstation. I have spent more time playing that than COD 6. I wish I could just download a copy onto my pc for free, since i already paid for the game last year. Sigh, i suppose its like buying vhs, and then rebuying on dvd, and then on bluray
  • brizzelsprout 31 March 2010 06:17
    @giovanni86:

    Sure they have made console ports out of BF1943 and BFBC2 (kind of) but other than that Dice and EA have put out great games for the PC. Not only was BF1942 a trend setter. BF2 and the expantions were one of the best muliplayer FPS on the PC for their time. They carried on with BF2142 and its expantions and delivered again. Just because they made BF1943 and BFBC2 for consoles first dosen't mean much. BFBC2 is a fantastic game, different than other PC BF games but fantastic none the less.
  • cappster 31 March 2010 06:26
    As long as its cheap I will pick it up and check it out. It kind of seems like EA will be competing with itself (BC2) when they release this title. I will wait and see what they want to try and get me for before I decide whether or not I will purchase this game. I already get to play with the M1 so hopefully that pick it full of weapons.
  • yamagiru 31 March 2010 06:28
    Over the years consoles have changed, only PCs have remained constant.

    Just another same-ole-same-old from a has been, EA...........
  • 31 March 2010 06:34
    hope its on bfbc2's engine
  • spoofedpacket 31 March 2010 06:42
    I'll definitely be getting this. I enjoyed Wake so much in bf1942, it would be worth $15 alone to play it with fancy, modern graphics.
  • brizzelsprout 31 March 2010 06:44
    shadow-maxhope its on bfbc2's engine
    They both use the frostbite engine.
  • Brent_NC 31 March 2010 06:45
    Why the hell would I want to buy a one year old console port? It's bad enough DICE/EA pulled the Bad Company crap, now this?
  • welshmousepk 31 March 2010 07:25
    seems pointless now that BC2 is out.
    I would have bought it 6 months ago, but this is like releasing COD 3 after COD 4. you are talking about an older, and inferior title.
