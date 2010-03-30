Battlefield 1943 Still Headed Towards PC Gamers

Battlefield 1942 was one of the first PC action war games to take things online in a massive scale. Battlefield 1943, however, took flight on the Xbox 360 and PS3 last summer, without much word on the PC version. Those of you who have been holding out for the DICE game on PC will soon get what you want.

EA updated its Battlefield blog saying, "Soon our PC fans will also be able to get in on the action that Xbox 360 and PS3 users have been enjoying since July 2009."

EA posted the update along with the announcement that Battlefield 1943 is the fastest selling title on Xbox Live Arcade to reach the 1 million units sold.

Of course, for PC fans it still stings that the PC version has been held back for such a long time. If you can't wait any longer, and you have a console, it can be downloaded from Xbox Live Arcade for 1200 MS Points and from the PlayStation Network for $15.