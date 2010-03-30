Battlefield 1943 Still Headed Towards PC Gamers

Battlefield 1942 was one of the first PC action war games to take things online in a massive scale. Battlefield 1943, however, took flight on the Xbox 360 and PS3 last summer, without much word on the PC version. Those of you who have been holding out for the DICE game on PC will soon get what you want.
EA updated its Battlefield blog saying, "Soon our PC fans will also be able to get in on the action that Xbox 360 and PS3 users have been enjoying since July 2009."
EA posted the update along with the announcement that Battlefield 1943 is the fastest selling title on Xbox Live Arcade to reach the 1 million units sold.
Of course, for PC fans it still stings that the PC version has been held back for such a long time. If you can't wait any longer, and you have a console, it can be downloaded from Xbox Live Arcade for 1200 MS Points and from the PlayStation Network for $15.
Since I couldnt seem to find any more information on *when* the expected release date in this article (would have been nice) I did a quick Google search:
Sure they have made console ports out of BF1943 and BFBC2 (kind of) but other than that Dice and EA have put out great games for the PC. Not only was BF1942 a trend setter. BF2 and the expantions were one of the best muliplayer FPS on the PC for their time. They carried on with BF2142 and its expantions and delivered again. Just because they made BF1943 and BFBC2 for consoles first dosen't mean much. BFBC2 is a fantastic game, different than other PC BF games but fantastic none the less.
