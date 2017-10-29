Two New BenQ Zowie Mice: EC1-B And EC2-B

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

BenQ Zowie announced the latest editions to its fan favorite gaming mouse lineup: the EC1-B and EC2-B.

The two new mice are identical in all aspects except size; the EC2-B is marked as “M” for medium and the EC1-B is “L” for large. The two mice feature the same top of the line Pixart PMW3360 sensor as the Mionix Naos QG and Final Mouse ScreaM One. However, unlike those competitors, these mice lack configuration software; they’re just plug and play. As such, you can switch only between 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 DPI, which may be a dealbreaker for some.

Design wise, the EC1-B and EC2-B are identical shape to their predecessors, the EC-A series. They (still) have no rubber grip and are right-handed only. However, the side buttons look a little shorter and they’ve also gone for matte black on the scroll wheel to go with the rest of the body instead of the old translucent white color.

On the bottom of the mice, the two large mouse feet at the top and bottom have been replaced by four smaller ones in each corner. For some reason, BenQ Zowie has also put the polling rate and DPI switches (and corresponding indicator LEDs) on the bottom of the mice, too. (This is similar to the controversial design of the Zalman Zm-M600R mouse.) This might be a bit of a disappointment for those who like to switch DPI on the fly or reprogram the buttons for other uses.

Finally, BenQ Zowie also revealed a special CS:GO edition colored in a silver-blue shade with a gold CS:GO counter-terrorist icon replacing the Zowie logo.

BenQ Zowie has not yet revealed the recommended retail price, the only listing we could find at press time was for 75 euros (Approx. $87 USD) for the EC1 and EC2.