Biostar Announces New S120 Series SATA SSDs

Biostar, which is better known for its motherboards, has just expanded its storage portfolio with the new family of S120 SATA SSDs.

Credit: Biostar

The Biostar S120 has everything you would expect from your everyday 2.5-inch SATA SSD. The drive is housed inside a black enclosure that has a thickness of 7mm. The SSD communicates with your system through a SATA III interface. It's compatible with Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems.

According to Biostar, S120 SSD has a six-layer PCB and can withstand environmental temperatures up to 70°C. However, the manufacturer doesn't mention the model of the SSD controller or what kind of NAND chips it used to fabricate the S120.

Model Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write S120-1TB

1TB 550 MBps

525 MBps

S120-512GB

512GB 550 MBps

525 MBps

S120-256GB

256GB 550 MBps

520 MBps

S120-128GB

128GB

550 MBps

520 MBps



Biostar offers the S120 SSDs in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The S120 SSDs are rated with sequential read speeds of 550 MBps. The 1TB and 512GB models boast sequential write speeds of 525 MBps, while the 256GB and 128GB models are limited to 520 MBps. Sadly, Biostar didn't specify the drive's random performance or warranty period.

There is no official word when the Biostar S120 SSDs will make their way to market or how much they will cost.

