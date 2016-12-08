More Tempered Glass (And RGB To Boot): Bitfenix Shogun

More tempered glass panels, everyone.
Bitfenix is the latest to announce a new case, the Shogun, with tempered glass panels. The company indicated that the Shogun is the spiritual successor of its Shinobi line--”carrying on the theme of simplicity,” read the press release.
The Shogun has the glass panels on either side of the chassis, and it appears that the prettier side (with all your lovely components) is semi-tinted, whereas the business end is fully tinted to gracefully hide all of your cabling. The rest of the case is built with aluminum, including some curved edges on the top and bottom, as well as SECC steel and ABS plastic.
The case supports a variety of configurations, thanks to its “Quick Custom Design” modular setup that offers drive cages that support up to six 3.5-inch drives or eight 2.5-inch drives. You can fit in up to EATX motherboards (note the included “Quick Custom EATX Shield” for a little cable routing help).
The Shogun supports loads of radiator configurations, with space on the top, back, and front panels, all of which have dust filters. Other features include “GPU Safe,” to help keep graphics cards securely in place, and “SSD Chroma,” which uses an RGB controller and an LED strip to light up your SSDs. Two SSD Chroma modules and Alchemy 2.0 Magnetic RGB Strips are included.
Bitfenix did not announce pricing or availability.
Enjoy this pretty weird product video:
|Bitfenix Shogun
|Materials
|Tempered glass, aluminum, SECC steel, ABS plastic
|Type
|Super Mid-Tower
|Motherboard Support
|EATX, ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX
|CPU Cooler Height
|Up to 175mm
|GPU Length
|Up to 410mm
|PSU Length
|Up to 250mm
|Storage
|-3.5-inch: 6-2.5-inch: 6 + 5
|Fan Support
|Front: -140mm x2 or-120mm x3 (120mm x2 included)Rear:140mm or 120mm (120mm included)Top:-140mm x2 or-120mm x3
|Radiator Support
|Front:280mm or 240mmRear:120mm or 140mmTop:360mm or 280mm
|Front I/O
|-USB 3.0 x2-USB 2.0 x2-HD audio (mic/headphone)
|Dimensions
|250 x 565 x 525mm
|Weight
|14.15kg (net), 16.34kg (gross)
|Misc.
|-Dual tempered glass side panels (x2)-”Quick Custom Design” for storage-SSD Chroma-”GPU Safe”-25mm cable management behind motherboard tray
|Price/Availability
|Unknown
I believe this is where someone complains that the front panel is not tempered glass so they will not be able to see their RGB fans.
Why? Tempered glass doesn't do a good job of dampening sound. Since the noise in a car drops dramatically when you roll the windows up, I'm guess the glass-plastic-glass sandwich that safety glass is made of is better at blocking sound. Of course safety glass windows are also much thicker, which I'm sure helps.
Its all the same tempered glass. The reason that once you roll the windows up it gets quieter is due to the rubber seal. There is a rubber seal around the window that creates a better seal as opposed to the 4 thumbscrews and gaps on all 4 sides when it comes to a computer case.