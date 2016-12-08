Trending

More Tempered Glass (And RGB To Boot): Bitfenix Shogun

More tempered glass panels, everyone.

Bitfenix is the latest to announce a new case, the Shogun, with tempered glass panels. The company indicated that the Shogun is the spiritual successor of its Shinobi line--”carrying on the theme of simplicity,” read the press release.

The Shogun has the glass panels on either side of the chassis, and it appears that the prettier side (with all your lovely components) is semi-tinted, whereas the business end is fully tinted to gracefully hide all of your cabling. The rest of the case is built with aluminum, including some curved edges on the top and bottom, as well as SECC steel and ABS plastic.

The case supports a variety of configurations, thanks to its “Quick Custom Design” modular setup that offers drive cages that support up to six 3.5-inch drives or eight 2.5-inch drives. You can fit in up to EATX motherboards (note the included “Quick Custom EATX Shield” for a little cable routing help).

The Shogun supports loads of radiator configurations, with space on the top, back, and front panels, all of which have dust filters. Other features include “GPU Safe,” to help keep graphics cards securely in place, and “SSD Chroma,” which uses an RGB controller and an LED strip to light up your SSDs. Two SSD Chroma modules and Alchemy 2.0 Magnetic RGB Strips are included.

Bitfenix did not announce pricing or availability.

Enjoy this pretty weird product video:

Bitfenix Shogun
MaterialsTempered glass, aluminum, SECC steel, ABS plastic
TypeSuper Mid-Tower
Motherboard SupportEATX, ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX
CPU Cooler HeightUp to 175mm
GPU LengthUp to 410mm
PSU LengthUp to 250mm
Storage-3.5-inch: 6-2.5-inch: 6 + 5
Fan SupportFront: -140mm x2 or-120mm x3 (120mm x2 included)Rear:140mm or 120mm (120mm included)Top:-140mm x2 or-120mm x3
Radiator SupportFront:280mm or 240mmRear:120mm or 140mmTop:360mm or 280mm
Front I/O-USB 3.0 x2-USB 2.0 x2-HD audio (mic/headphone)
Dimensions250 x 565 x 525mm
Weight14.15kg (net), 16.34kg (gross)
Misc.-Dual tempered glass side panels (x2)-”Quick Custom Design” for storage-SSD Chroma-”GPU Safe”-25mm cable management behind motherboard tray
Price/AvailabilityUnknown
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thundervore 08 December 2016 17:38
    The SSD Chroma wall is too high as it seems to block the bottom 2 PCI slots which may be an issue for GPUs installed in the last slot.

    I believe this is where someone complains that the front panel is not tempered glass so they will not be able to see their RGB fans.
  • velocityg4 08 December 2016 23:01
    Tempered Glass is so passé. How about some Waterford crystal.
  • Marcus52 09 December 2016 20:25
    What I want to see is safety glass side panels.

    Why? Tempered glass doesn't do a good job of dampening sound. Since the noise in a car drops dramatically when you roll the windows up, I'm guess the glass-plastic-glass sandwich that safety glass is made of is better at blocking sound. Of course safety glass windows are also much thicker, which I'm sure helps.
  • thundervore 11 December 2016 00:25
    18982424 said:
    What I want to see is safety glass side panels.

    Why? Tempered glass doesn't do a good job of dampening sound. Since the noise in a car drops dramatically when you roll the windows up, I'm guess the glass-plastic-glass sandwich that safety glass is made of is better at blocking sound. Of course safety glass windows are also much thicker, which I'm sure helps.

    Its all the same tempered glass. The reason that once you roll the windows up it gets quieter is due to the rubber seal. There is a rubber seal around the window that creates a better seal as opposed to the 4 thumbscrews and gaps on all 4 sides when it comes to a computer case.
  • JonnyDough 11 December 2016 12:44
    HDD's are basically gone and halfway decent fans are whisper quiet. Video cards come with copper heatsinks as large as a cat. Not sure why you're having sound issues at all. If you're blaming some sexy glass (let's be real this case is hot) then you might have other issues.
