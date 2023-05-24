Boost Your Storage With a Superfast 4TB Gen 4 SSD for Only 6 Cents per GB: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

The dip in storage prices is nothing but good news for consumers

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

My internet is OK, but it's by no means the fastest, and I don't uninstall games that I'm not currently playing due to their file size — it would take eons to re-download them. Also, with the size of some of the latest AAA games, a 1TB SSD or smaller can't really hold that many full-size games anymore. So, when deals like this come up for large-capacity SSDs it's worth taking a look at for game hoarders like myself. 

At only 6 cents per GB, the Gen 4 Acer Predator GM7000 4TB M.2 SSD is now $249 at Amazon. At this price, a 4TB SSD is finally almost comparable to stacking smaller drives with similar specs. With respectable read and write speeds up to 7400MB/s and 6300MB/s, the Acer Predator GM7000 is no slouch and should be able to speedily load your games library with ease. 

One of the best CPUs for gaming has a whopping $90 knocked off of its price over at Newegg. If you use code MDSCS2343 at the checkout, you can pick up AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU for only $499. That is the cheapest it's ever been according to PC Partpicker. This chip uses a large stacked memory cache to beef up its performance in gaming. 

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming laptop with the latest hardware inside, then take a gander at the Acer Nitro 16 which has $150 knocked off making it just $1,349 over at B&H Photo. Packing a 3.2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-Core CPU and RTX 4070 graphics card, the Nitro 16 is a bit of a beast when it comes to taking your gaming on the move. 

See below for more Real Deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Acer Predator GM7000 4TB SSD: now $249 at Amazon

Acer Predator GM7000 4TB SSD: now $249 at Amazon (was $279)
This Gen 4 drive has a whopping 4TB of storage on a popular M.2 2280 form factor.  Making the most of the Gen 4 bandwidth, the Acer Predator GM7000 boasts sequential read and write speeds up to 7400MB/s and 6300MB/s respectively.  For peace of mind, this SSD also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.


AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $499 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $499 at Newegg with promo code (was $589)
The Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor is compatible with socket AM5 motherboards and features 12 cores and 24 threads with a 4.4GHz clock and a large 128MB L3 cache.
Use code MDSCS2343 for a $90 discount. 


Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,349 at B&amp;H Photo

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,349 at B&H Photo (was $1,499)
The Nitro 16 from Acer comes with a 16-inch 2560x1600 resolution on a 165Hz IPS screen that's powered by a  3.2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-Core CPU and RTX 4070 graphics card. Other hardware specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RGB backlit keyboard. 


Fractal Design North ATX PC Case: now $119 at Newegg

Fractal Design North ATX PC Case: now $119 at Newegg (was $139)
One heck of a classy-looking case - the Fractal Design North stands out due to its dark Walnut wooden front panel which still allows good airflow whilst looking great. This version is charcoal black with a tinted glass side panel. This case is superb to build in and comes complete with 2 x 140mm fans and excellent cable management. See our review of the Fractal Design North for more details.


Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $899 at Best Buy

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,599)
With a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this gaming laptop is a capable gaming machine for playing anywhere. 



Looking for more deals?

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

