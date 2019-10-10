Trending

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare System Requirements Unveiled

You'll need 175GB of free space.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has revealed the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it looks like it will run on a wide variety of hardware, as long as you have 175GB of free storage space.

That's a lot of space, but also serves as a recommendation for users who will be downloading post-launch extras.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Requirements
MinimumRecommendedRay TracingCompetitiveUltra RTX
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600XIntel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processorIntel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800XIntel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1600 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 2070 Super or Radeon RX VegaNvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super
RAM8GB12GB16GB16GB16GB
Storage175GB175GB45GB175GB175GB

The minimum specs include an Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or GTX 1650 (or Radeon HD 7950 on the AMD side) graphics card.

The recommended specs, for running 60 frames per second (fps) at medium settings, bumps up to a Core i5-2500K or Ryzen R5 1600X paired with a GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX580.

There are also guidelines for ray tracing (interestingly, this lists just 45GB, so it's unclear if this is the size for the actual game or a typo) and RTX Ultra, as well as specs  for competitive play with a gaming monitor boasting a high refresh rate.

Every single list requires DirectX 12 compatibility and the latest version of Windows 10 64-bit, as well as a broadband Internet connection.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes out on October 25 on PC, as well as on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.