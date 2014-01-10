Trending

Zalman Z15, Mi-3, GV Series PSU Impress at CES 2014

A Beautiful Collision

Form collides with function to produce a duality in Zalman's high-profile Z15 case. With full ventilation and lighting controls, it goes almost instantly from 'low-key' to 'look-at-me' while boosting cooling performance or reducing noise. Better still, the case can make that decision automatically, if you'd like.

The lower panel employs a push-click mechanism to enable additional intake ventilation, while the motorized top panel can be keyed to your preferred case temperature setting. Fan lighting can also be disabled, giving users full control of the case's appearance.

The Mi-3 Mini ITX case features Zalman's highly-regarded finish quality on sturdy steel panels and a front panel door to cover its hot-swap dual-2.5" HDD/SSD bay and 5.25" ODD bay. Two rear slots support double-slot graphics cooling, and the entire assembly is 13.3" high by 9.8" wide by 15.6" deep. MSRP is a scant $67.

Zalman's new GV series power supplies offer users lower upfront cost with a moderately-high 80 PLUS Bronze rating. The top-dog ZM1000-GVM (modular) carries an MSRP of only $150, and the line extends all the way down to the $57 ZM500-GV.

All of these products are scheduled for distribution by Valentine's Day.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Marcus Lewis 10 January 2014 19:40
    That Mi-3 is full of win!
  • crysex 10 January 2014 19:52
    The top fins is inspired by Alienware's cases.
  • Morbus 11 January 2014 02:28
    The case should be called KITT.
  • Alto Pirov 11 January 2014 23:13
    excellent, beautiful
  • biggestinsect 13 January 2014 06:32
    Zalman makes some weird stuff. Have had one of their cpu coolers but haven't seen any of their newer cases in the flesh, wonder about build quality.
  • BluePhantom 13 January 2014 23:06
    Zalman makes some weird stuff. Have had one of their cpu coolers but haven't seen any of their newer cases in the flesh, wonder about build quality.
    Well obviously i don't know anything about the Z15 shown there because it isn't available yet, but i do own a Z11 plus and honestly the build quality is surprisingly decent. They do use a bit more plastic than i would prefer (on the front) but that being said it's very thick, stiff and rid-git and im yet to actually do any damage to it.
