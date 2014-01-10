Zalman Z15, Mi-3, GV Series PSU Impress at CES 2014

Form collides with function to produce a duality in Zalman's high-profile Z15 case. With full ventilation and lighting controls, it goes almost instantly from 'low-key' to 'look-at-me' while boosting cooling performance or reducing noise. Better still, the case can make that decision automatically, if you'd like.

The lower panel employs a push-click mechanism to enable additional intake ventilation, while the motorized top panel can be keyed to your preferred case temperature setting. Fan lighting can also be disabled, giving users full control of the case's appearance.

The Mi-3 Mini ITX case features Zalman's highly-regarded finish quality on sturdy steel panels and a front panel door to cover its hot-swap dual-2.5" HDD/SSD bay and 5.25" ODD bay. Two rear slots support double-slot graphics cooling, and the entire assembly is 13.3" high by 9.8" wide by 15.6" deep. MSRP is a scant $67.

Zalman's new GV series power supplies offer users lower upfront cost with a moderately-high 80 PLUS Bronze rating. The top-dog ZM1000-GVM (modular) carries an MSRP of only $150, and the line extends all the way down to the $57 ZM500-GV.

All of these products are scheduled for distribution by Valentine's Day.