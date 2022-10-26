Cinebench World Record Set With Help of Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Tachyon

PCs and components maker Gigabyte has announced that its Z790 Aorus Tachyon motherboard was instrumental in breaking the Cinebench R23 world record (24 cores). The board was wielded by experienced overclocker Hicookie and strapped with an Intel Core i9 13900K processor. The other essential ingredient of the mix was lashings of liquid nitrogen.

Hicookie's newly achieved world record Cinebench R23 score, for CPUs with 24 cores, is 56,783 points. If you check out the HWBot league tables you will see it is just one of four setups to have scored over 56,000. Both Hicookie and Gigabyte must be relishing this victory over rivals Safedisk, Xtreme Addict, and Tom's Hardware contributor Splave.

In addition to the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Tachyon motherboard and the 24C / 32T Intel Raptor Lake CPU, Hicookie used 32GB of Gigabyte branded DDR5 (CL36) at 4,146 MHz and a GeForce GTX 750 Ti GPU. As mentioned earlier, the CPU was cooled using LN2, and its performance cores were pushed up to 7,584 MHz (a 76% overclock on stock). Hicookie also made use of extreme cooling accoutrements from Pascal and KingPin.

Processor Intel Core i9-13900K Intel Core i9-12900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX Cores 24 16 16 64 Best CB23 nT score 56,783 39,787 50,843 116,142

For perspective, we've put together a small table of other well known PC processors with different core configurations. All of the above scores were gained using extreme cooling (LN2) and it shows the ultimate potential of the chips in demanding multithreaded workloads where ample cooling is applied.

The new Core i9-13900K is significantly ahead of its predecessor here, and quite comfortably elbows past the Ryzen 9 7950X. The Intel Raptor Lake chip has more cores than the AMD Raphael, but remember that the Intel chip core configuration is eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores. Lastly, a multi-core monster such as the Threadripper PRO 5995WX understandably outpaces all in this rendering productivity benchmark.