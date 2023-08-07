Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini May Be World's Smallest 16GB GPU

Chinese AIB Colorful has quietly launched a compact new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card design. The new Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini is only 199.5mm long, and this pleasingly minimal design, first spotted by VideoCardz, is destined to be available in 8 GB or 16 GB configurations. Whichever you choose, a tiny factory overclock is applied, so the card earns the ‘OC’ suffix.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Your first impressions of this new graphics card might make you think it is a Mini-ITX compatible design, but this product is a little too tall for such a designation, at 145 mm. Also, its 199.5 mm length makes it significantly longer than Colorful’s GeForce RTX 4060 Mini-V, which is just 170 mm long. However, the headlining new graphics card is a Ti model with higher power demands, so the larger cooling shroud (199.5 x 145 x 45.8 mm total size) may be necessary.

(Image credit: Colorful)

In the intro, we mentioned that the new Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini is slightly overclocked out of the box. The 8 GB and 16 GB variants share the same quoted 2,580 MHz max GPU boost clock. This is only 40 MHz faster than reference, or 1.8% faster in percentage terms. However, these are some other differences between the 8 GB and 16 GB models. Specifically, the 16 GB model has a 5 W greater TDP than its stablemate at 165 W, and it has a beefier VRM design with a 6+2 configuration, rather than 6+1. Lastly, the 16 GB model is 20g weightier than the 8GB version of the iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini, with a total weight of 810g.

(Image credit: Colorful)

For some more perspective regarding the RTX 4060 Ti, please check out our extensive (8 GB) product review. You can also see how it fits in the modern graphics card hierarchy.

(Image credit: Colorful)

If you are particularly interested in compact graphics cards, you may want to read about Lenovo’s RTX 4060 Mini-ITX card and the recent launch of the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G. Obviously, neither of these are Ti cards.

There are no retail listings for the new Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini to be found at the time of writing, so we can’t really comment on availability or pricing. However, it should become available in China shortly, now that the product pages are published.