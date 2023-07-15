Lenovo Launches Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card

Lenovo has introduced its GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in a Mini-ITX form factor. The unit will initially be available in the company's own PCs, but as often happens with Lenovo's graphics boards, it could eventually end up at retail.

Lenovo's miniature GeForce RTX 4060 is a classic Mini-ITX graphics card that is 15 cm long, has a dual-slot cooling system, and one fan. The board is based on Nvidia's AD107 graphics processor with 3072 CUDA cores enabled and carries 8GB of memory connected to the GPU using a 128-bit bus. The card has an eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector, but we are not sure about the configuration of the display outputs.

One of the advantages that Nvidia attributes to its GeForce RTX 4060 (which is already one of the best graphics cards around) is its relatively low power consumption of 115W, which enables makers of add-in-boards to build rather compact products based on this GPU.

Unfortunately, not many graphics cards producers have so far released a GeForce RTX 4060 in a Mini-ITX form factor. Apparently, Lenovo is one of them. Yet, we would expect other AIB designers to follow since the Mini-ITX form factor is just what the doctor ordered for a 115W GPU.

Being the world's largest supplier of PCs, Lenovo is not traditionally in the business of selling PC components. So, for now, the company's Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 can be obtained only as a part of the IdeaCentre GeekPro 2023 system from JD.com.

The system is based on Intel's Core i5-13400F and comes equipped with 16GB memory as well as a 1TB SSD. As for the price, it starts at ￥6399 ($896 with VAT, $793 without VAT). Meanwhile, from time to time, Lenovo's graphics cards end up in retail, so it is possible that, at some point, this board will show up in stores separately.