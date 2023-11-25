Colorful taps AMD for new All-in-One PC — Red Team powers 27-incher with Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6850M XT

Colorful has been on a roll recently, showing its willingness to expand beyond Radeon graphics card offerings. It recently did so with two Intel Z970 motherboards and now a new AIO configuration with three memory and storage variations. Colorful has a G-One All-in-One gaming PC lineup, which, to date, has been based on Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU counterparts. This new iteration uses the Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 for laptops under the G-One Plus 27 model.

The Ryzen 9 6900HX is an eight-core/ sixteen-thread based CPU based on the Zen3+ architecture belonging to the Rembrandt family. It is clocked between 3.3 GHz to 4.9 GHz base/boost clock speed with 45W TDP. The RX 6850M XT is a 7nm Navi 22-based GPU that provides 2,560 Stream processors (40 compute units). While it is not an outdated graphics for notebooks, previous reports point out that the RX 6800M provides minor upgrades from the 6800M but is inefficient compared to this and the RTX 3080 Mobile graphics. Maybe AMD addressed some of this with newer driver updates?

Due to its form factor, cooling and heat dissipation are essential, as AIO PCs don't allow aftermarket cooling upgrades. Apart from thermal pastes and thermal pads, you could try using them with the hopes they do a better job. The G-One Plus uses dual turbo fans with two large heatsink fins and 4 x 10mm and 1 x 8mm independent heat pipes for the CPU and the GPU. The iGame G-One Plus uses an enormous fan with 52 fan blades, an upgrade from its older AIO systems.

The AIO base also provides 5W/ 7.5W/ 10W wireless charging, a significant convenience for many wireless device users and a nice add-on for an all-in-one solution. Other features are a lift camera, onboard speakers, and dedicated bright/ volume switches. Since it comes under iGame branding, Colorful has to live up to its name and provide RGB backlighting. It would be nice to see a built-in card reader, usually something you'll see in many AIO PCs.

This is likely for domestic markets, which may explain restricting 4K monitors with the minimum possible refresh rate—China, including those sold through one of its online retailers. You can import it. But realistically, due to its size, risk of damage during transit, higher shipping and customs charges, and lack of local warranty support, it is improbable anyone will do that. But units like this help companies like Colorful gauge specific market interests and steadily expand with every generation of CPU/ GPU options.

By default, the G-One Plus is bundled with Windows 11 Home. It uses an Intel 1225-V controller for ethernet and an Intel AX211 WiFi 6E/ BT 5.0 wireless card. For I/O options, it provides a Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port AND A 3.2 Type-A port, 4x USB 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0 with two 3.5mm jacks for headphones and a mic.

Throughout the variants, it uses a 4K/ 60Hz display with a 15-degree tilt and a 5-degree swivel. I am unsure why Colorful uses a resolution with a bare minimum refresh rate, even with a configuration like this. Colorful's other iGame G-One Plus configurations, like the Intel Core i7-12700H/ RTX 3060 variation, is a 31.5" display with a 2K/ 165 Hz display.

With the same CPU/ GPU, monitor, and the rest of the functions, Colorful provides three RAM/ SSD variants with domestic pricing in China: