Cooler Master Launches MasterCase H100 Mini ITX Case

Cooler Master today launched its MasterCase H100 Mini-ITX/Mini-DTX enclosure in a form factor that resides somewhere between mini cube and micro tower. That slightly increased height gives the new design space for several full-sized components, such as its 200mm RGB fan and PS/2 form factor (ie, full-sized ATX and earlier AT) power supply. Product photographers are going bananas over the sleek design.

The firm was even kind enough to provide external dimensions that include the feet and a protruding power supply extension, the later necessitated by the desire to support a 160mm power supply depth with a front-panel radiator installed. Those extra pieces expand the 27.8 x 21.6 x 29.4cm (11 x 8.5 x 11.6 inches) shell to 31.2 x 21.6 x 30.1cm (12.3 x 8.5 x 11.9 inches) .

A squat 83mm maximum height for the CPU cooler means that many builders will need to install a compact liquid cooler, and the big fan space in front opens those options to include 120mm, 140mm, and 200mm square units. Unfortunately, the popular H100i will not fit the H100.

Building with a radiator drops graphics card clearance from 210 to 160mm, which means that the 50mm difference cited by Cooler Master includes both the cooler and its fan. Since the stock fan is mounted on the opposite side of the sheet metal structural panel, those who use it as the sole source for cooling their radiator will sacrifice less interior space.

Storage support includes a 3.5”/2.5” dual-pattern single drive mount on the bottom panel and a 4x 2.5” vertical bracket between the side panel and power supply. Good luck with those cables!

Currently shipping to multiple destinations, Cooler Master lists MasterCase H100 pricing at both $70 and €70 at both Newegg and Amazon whenever the shipments get there.