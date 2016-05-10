Trending

Cooler Master’s MasterCase Maker 5 Available Today

Last year at Computex, Cooler Master revealed a new case series that featured modular panels. The company launched two versions of the MasterCase last year, and early this year at CES, Cooler Master announced a third entry to the series, the MasterCase Maker 5, which is available today with a suggested price of $199.99.

Cooler Master’s MasterCase series cases all share the company’s “FreeForm” modular system, which offers optional top covers, side panels with acrylic or tempered glass windows, and an optional front door panel. The MasterCase 5 offers water cooling mounting accessories for the case, and Cooler Master has also embraced the maker community by allowing you to print your own custom-made, or community-sourced, accessories for the case with a 3D printer. FreeForm also lets you re-position components, such as drive bays, which attach to the “Clip-and-click panel” and are designed for easy, on-the-fly adjustment.

The MasterCase Maker 5 includes a few additional features over last year’s MasterCase 5 and MasterCase Pro 5, including an upgraded I/O panel, which features four USB ports, one of which has a USB 3.0 Type-C connector. The Maker 5 case comes with a controller board that has leads for up to six fans and four LED strips. It also features magnets to keep the front and top panels secured in place. The top and front panels of the Maker 5 come out of the box lined with sound dampening padding.

You can find the MasterCase Maker 5 on Amazon.com, Newegg.com or at your local Micro Center.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Yuka 10 May 2016 17:52
    That is one handsome case, CM. I would have gotten it if you came out with it sooner!

    I love the side profile. That cut angle looks nice.

    Will you guys review it once it's out?

    Cheers!
  • nycalex 10 May 2016 17:59
    bah, made of cheap plastic.

    make it all alluminum and i'm game.
  • Caanis Lupus 10 May 2016 18:02
    Sounds cool.
    Did I miss if you can change the mb tray to face left or right in the case?
    Also how is that they "allow" people to print custom parts? Just curious on the wording, are they providing templates that people can modify and then print?
  • techy1966 10 May 2016 19:18
    It actually looks ok & still has the 5.25 bays incase someone wants to add a Blu-Ray or removable hard drive bay and you can cover it up when not in use so it gives a nice stream lined look in the front. I am sure mind you because it is a cooler master it will be a bit to much cheap plastic feel to it but if it was priced at $150 bucks this would be a great mid range case for sure.
  • aragis 10 May 2016 23:16
    bah, made of cheap plastic.

    make it all alluminum and i'm game.

    There's the obligatory negative comment
  • zthomas 11 May 2016 01:58
    mine is all metal.. also outside is bright orange.. nobody is going to be walking away with this one..
  • Simon Anderson 12 May 2016 06:19
    Looks nice. Though I don't get the front: when that's pushed in, is there not a big hole going down from the top? It wraps round edge a little bit, but only looks like an inch, when the top edge of front panel looks about three inches long... just a big hole in top for air flow/dust collection?
    Reply
  • Yuka 12 May 2016 09:07
    17953170 said:
    Looks nice. Though I don't get the front: when that's pushed in, is there not a big hole going down from the top? It wraps round edge a little bit, but only looks like an inch, when the top edge of front panel looks about three inches long... just a big hole in top for air flow/dust collection?

    And probably to store food leftovers and other sorts of things that actually fit in it, haha.

    But yeah, I would imagine it helps with the airflow and all that. Until tested, it's only speculation though.

    Cheers!
